ROCK HALL — The weather was cold, but the eats were warm and spirits were high.
The mercury barely rose above freezing on Saturday, Feb. 4, but that didn’t stop over 300 people from gathering for what has become an annual winter event at Coleman’s Tavern, Maggie’s Muskrat Cook-off. The event began at 1 p.m.
“For a cold day, it was a lot more (people) than I thought,” said Carolyn Jones, owner of Maggie’s, in a phone interview Monday. She said the bar was packed, the music tent was filled and there were people in the driveway throughout the event.
Three teams competed in this year’s cook-off. Team one, referred to as “them boys,” consisted of Chuck Woodfield, Darrold Smith and Ben Hicks. Winners of last year’s cook-off, this year the men made buffalo blue cheese wontons. Team two, “the girls,” included Kelley Defibaugh, Jenn Rowe, Sherry Woodfield and Lisa Stottlemyer. First-time muskrat competitors, they made Korean hot ’skrats served over rice and lettuce. Team three, newcomers from Centreville, were George Parker and Alex Cooper. The duo made pulled muskrat sliders on cornbread.
Parker and Cooper said Saturday that they made over 150 sliders for the competition — and ran out in about an hour and a half.
Woodfield, Smith and Hicks made about 300 wontons and ran out not long before voting closed.
Only those on team two were able to serve muskrat until the final call for voting at about 3:30 p.m. that afternoon — and they continued to hand out muskrat after the votes were counted, awards presented and it was all said and done.
Teams one and two served food off trailers set up behind the tavern while team three served under one of the tents. Attendees wandered around sampling the muskrat dishes, listening to music The Everafter and hanging out.
While the event has become a staple in Rock Hall, visitors came from all over to try the dishes.
Susan Wendell said she is a regular attendee of the event, having come for “the past five or so” years. She said Saturday she has friends who live in Rock Hall, but she lives in Baltimore.
About 250 votes were cast. The winners, and two-time reigning champions, were Chuck Woodfield, Smith and Hicks for their wontons. In second place was Defibaugh, Rowe, Sherry Woodfield and Stottlemyer. Parker and Cooper won third.
All three teams were awarded metal signs made by Greg Jetton.
Wendell was one of many votes that contributed to team one’s second win. She said she voted for the wonton dish because it was the only one where “you could taste the muskrat.”
While they would not say what their plan was, Chuck Woodfield, Smith and Hicks said Saturday they already know what they will be cooking up next year.
Several of the members of the women’s team said they would be back next year. They said they competed this year to take on the men, who are friends — and spouses, in the case of Sherry and Chuck Woodfield.
Parker and Cooper announced on Facebook that they will “definitely be back next year.”
“I like a good competition,” Cooper said Saturday of why he and Parker entered this year.
Maggie’s Muskrat Cook-off helps commemorate the business’ anniversary. Now celebrating 91 years of continuous family ownership and operation, this was the tavern’s seventh cook-off. The first was hosted in 2016, and Jones said other than one year skipped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have continued ever since.
Tents and space heaters set up outside the tavern to ward off the cold, and many attendees were bundled in hats, jackets and gloves.
“I told people to dress hot,” Jones said.
In addition to the awards for the muskrat meals, there was also a raffle giveaway for a muskrat love pendant. Tickets were sold prior to the event, and during the tasting. Proceeds for the raffle will benefit Rock Hall heritage projects, Jones said. The winner of the necklace was Jaqui Caine.
Additional food was available for purchase from Hot Pursuit and Phat Daddy’s.
“I thought it went excellent,” Jones said of the event, citing good food and music. “Everyone said they enjoyed themselves.”
