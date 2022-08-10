FEDERALSBURG — The Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association Inc. put on the 62nd annual Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Engine Show Aug. 5-7 under a sultry canopy of storm clouds and lightning strikes. The rows and rows of antique tractors were not able to partake of the opening parade Friday as the sisters who run the show were concerned someone might get struck by lightning. Even the antique miniature train, Smokey Joe, took a break from his circular track. Visitors could feel that summer storm take over in an ozone rich meadow.

