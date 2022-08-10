Thick belts link the black smoke belching steam engine and the spinning of a huge circular saw that mows through lumber and creates planks. Butch Deiseker was working the large saw blade of the steam powered saw mill.
Steam powered saw mill takes several people to make the wood get cut. Butch Deiseker under the first umbrella was working the large saw blade. Dave Subers Jr. of Sudlersville, to the left, helped out and worked the saw mill as well. A mountain of sawdust grows as the work continues.
This is headquarters where the keepers of the flame reside. They are Trish Todd, secretary, and Brenda Spant, president. They are involved with historical preservation and agricultural demonstrations from years gone by.
Jim Phelps and Aiden Russell stand before Phelp’s prized John Deere 630 from 1959. There were rows and rows of gas powered antique tractors. The lightning storm stopped the parade from showing them off.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
There is magic at this Thresherman’s Show and it is a little hard to tell who is having more fun — the folks with the big toys or the little kids on the tiny toys.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
FEDERALSBURG — The Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association Inc. put on the 62nd annual Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Engine Show Aug. 5-7 under a sultry canopy of storm clouds and lightning strikes. The rows and rows of antique tractors were not able to partake of the opening parade Friday as the sisters who run the show were concerned someone might get struck by lightning. Even the antique miniature train, Smokey Joe, took a break from his circular track. Visitors could feel that summer storm take over in an ozone rich meadow.
Before the whole show got doused, there were a few hard working crews cutting lumber with steam power. Michael Knaud came from York, Pennsylvania, to put his ancient black tractor to real use cutting timber. He connected his steam powered engine to long conveyor belts to power a saw mill. Butch Deiseker was working the large saw blade. He meticulously measured twice and cut once. He turned full logs into two by fours in about 10 minutes. Dave Subers Jr. of Sudlersville helped out and worked the saw mill as well.
Seeing these machines as large as an RV still working is pretty breathtaking. In the cell phone age where one can’t see what is inside that makes it work, it was refreshing to see a steering wheel actually move a greasy coil to move the wheels. The steam engines blew black smoke into the air. They were loud and seemed very much alive.
People wandered around the campus trying not to get run over by a souped up golf cart or a 1950s John Deere Tractor. There was an old timey milkshake maker and a couple of guys giving away Bibles. Trump flags and AK-47 black flags flapped in the breeze over the open air flea market where visitors could buy everything from historic farming tools to fresh honey.
The keepers of the flame are Trish Todd, secretary, and Brenda Spant, president.
“Everything is exciting this year. The fact that we are here after 62 years, are still preserving history, still doing agricultural demonstrations,” said Todd.
Spant picked right up and said, “Teaching how it used to be done on the farm before you had a combine and modern tractor, we are preserving history.”
Todd said, “We have demonstrations of wheat threshing the the crushing of rocks and saw mills and shingle mill. Smokey Joe is a miniature steam train, but they don’t usually run him if there is lightning. And of course we have a huge flea market with everything under the sun out there.”
They concurred that the parade wouldn’t happen until it was safe, and no one would get struck by lightning.
“Normally, we have a parade of all movable equipment and then tractor games after that. Then we would have music. Free music shows. Tonight is country music; tomorrow night is blue grass. All weather dependent of course,” said Spant.
On Sunday morning, folks get together for a non-denominational church service.
Spant said, “ What keeps me going is when people come up to us and thank us for what we do.”
Todd said, “And there are a lot of people that do that. Thank you for keeping this going.”
Spant said, “And they will say, ‘I used to come with my grandpa. And now I have my grandchildren that I am bringing. That is where I see my neighbors and friends and family. We go every year so we can visit.’ I hear that all the time.”
Todd said, “One time they were threshing wheat and a 94-year-old man said he used to pitch wheat into the thresher, and he asked if he could just pitch one bundle. So, they stopped and let him go up there. He pitched his bundle and got back down, and he was happy.”
