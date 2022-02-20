ST. MICHAELS — Talbot native son Jaelon Terrele Moaney is passionate about two things: his beloved Eastern Shore and inspiring respect for its maritime history by students of color.
“Love for the Chesapeake runs through my veins,” he said.
The 10th generation Eastern Shore native is busy delving into the area’s maritime history and partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels to engage local students in a hands-on learning experience with literary, leadership development and civic engagement components.
Some fruits of his passion were celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 19, as he, along with his fiancee and his sister, recognized the accomplishments of the first cohort of graduates of the Needle’s Eye Academy at a ceremony hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
Ja’Shiya Ky’Nayja Copper, Serenity Grace Palmer and Allegra Lee West, ninth graders at Easton High School, shared what they learned and displayed the small canvas sail they crafted.
Anyone who knows the respected Moaney family of Talbot County and the wider Mid-Shore community would not be surprised that Jaelon Moaney, once a Class of 2015 star football quarterback at Easton High School, has returned home to make a positive difference in the community.
In 2019, Moaney earned his degree in political science from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. He is regional director for U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. Moaney’s plans include a return to the Eastern Shore and possibly a future run for public office.
He is co-founder, along with his fiancee, educator Nicolle Vittini Cabral, of Needle’s Eye Academy, “a revolutionary literary initiative for (Talbot) County’s students of color,” according the academy’s website. His sister, Mikayla Erin Moaney, is the academy’s creative media director.
Rising ninth grade students applied to the academy, beginning with a literary component during the summer of 2021, reading the short story anthology “Fresh Ink,” edited by Lamar Giles. They progressed to a fall hands-on sailmaking workshop with tools from Albert and Downes Curtis’s former sail loft in Oxford. The Curtis brothers were prominent African-American entrepreneurs during the 20th century.
Cabral, also a Williams alum, majored in English and Africana Studies and recently transitioned from the classroom to a talent acquisition role within District of Columbia Public Schools. She and Jaelon Moaney designed the academy’s rubric, which the scholars met “word for word” at “each of the stages of progress and even exceeded it,” Moaney said.
Funding for materials was provided through a state grant of about $500 as the museum was designated a Regional Folklife Center.
Kendall Wallace is workshop education manager for CBMM. Along with Sophie Stuart, youth programs coordinator, he guided the three students in constructing a sail using authentic materials from the Downes workshop.
“It’s great to be able to connect (sailmaking and shipbuilding) skills with a new generation of students who are learning about the history of our area, or are curious about the names that they see that still exist, or they read on some of our signs and at the museum,” Wallace said. “And being able to make that first degree connection between that history, and then being able to put our hands to canvas and using a needle and thread to make something — that’s really exciting and very special.”
Wallace said working with Needle’s Eye Academy “was pretty amazing. (Jaelon) and his team are quite dedicated.”
“This type of program is exactly what CBMM wants to continue doing, and it’s very exciting for me to be able to get out all the tools and build something with students,” Wallace said. “That what I really have fun doing, so it sure was a blast.”
“They had a wonderful vision — they just needed to find the pieces to make it happen,” Wallace said. “And we were really excited that we could be one of those pieces. I’m excited to see how the program grows in the future.”
The small number of scholars in the first cohort was disappointing at first, Cabral said.
“We were expecting to have maybe 10 to 15 students join us for our pilot,” she said. “But I think that this was such a great starting point. … It’s been so awesome to really be able to develop one-on-one relationships. I think had we had a larger cohort during our pilot, it would have been harder to really get to know our scholars on a more individual level. So I am extremely satisfied with how our pilot cohort has turned out with what we are defining success as, which is the girls all see themselves as change agents. They see themselves connected to the history of the place in which they occupy. They are more connected to literature. They are better public speakers, they’re better able to communicate. All of these things we had hoped would happen. It’s so amazing to be able to see it come to fruition.”
“Even just having conversations about what it means to be a member of your community, what it means to have social responsibilities —those are small seeds that are planted today, and we might not see the long term impacts for a while, but we know that we’re doing our part.” Cabral said.
Jaelon Moaney hopes to expand the program, and applicants from Dorchester, Caroline and Kent counties have applied to the academy.
“So we know that Talbot is not the only community that has contemporaries of similar legacies, much less with communities of color in them, striving to make a new way for each county and really bring the Delmarva into a new chapter,” he said. “It’s always been a place of revolutionaries, it’s always been a place of very rich culture and people.
Rather than “just stops along the way to Ocean City” Delmarva’s history and culture make “a claim for people to stop, to listen to our views on life, and really, all the things that emanate from the beautiful, beautiful place we get to call home,” he said.
