CAMBRIDGE — A severe thunderstorm hit Dorchester County and other parts of the Eastern Shore on Thursday afternoon, July 1, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without electricity.
Emergency responders and utility crews worked around the area, responding to medical calls, and trees downed on power lines and structures.
The storm and accompanying high winds wreaked havoc on a campground on Taylors Island, injuring one woman, and damaging most of the 39 structures on the premises.
No one was injured when a tree fell on a home near Hurlock, and police, fire crews, and utility workers responded to downed lines, intersections where stoplights were out and other issues.
The Dorchester fire and EMS scanner remained busy throughout the afternoon with the coordination of emergency response around the county. "We have a lot going on," the dispatcher said during a moment when responders were seeking clarification on their assignment.
Margaret Ward said the storm at the campground was "very quick and intense." "It was just a huge gust of wind that went through here and destructive," Ward said. "It was very scary."
Charles Neild and Dylan Smith were cutting grass at the campground when the storm blew up. They ran to seek shelter in the truck.
"It was pretty scary," Smith said. "We ran to the truck, and it shook the whole truck."
Neild and Smith in the truck were near the area where the wind did the most damage, close enough to catch a vague glimpse of the loblolly pines as they fell onto the camper trailers. "You couldn't really see much, it was all blacked out," Smith said. They heard it too: "Something wasn't right," he said.
Ward said she saw the men exit the truck to go towards the crushed campers to check to see if anyone was inside after the wind blew the trees over, but before the storm stopped.
"Horrifying, absolutely horrifying," said Nicole Oughton of the storm. She saw the storm clouds gathering and went outside to secure loose items before the severity of the storm drove her inside. "It just started coming down, and the next thing I knew, I was on my bathroom floor with my hands over my head," Oughton said. "I didn't know what else to do."
She saw the wind blowing boats on trailers before she sought shelter in the bathroom. The first thing she saw after the storm passed was a large tree downed in her neighbor's yard. "I was petrified, scared to go outside," she said, "It was surreal, absolutely surreal."
The windstorm downed multiple large loblolly pines, crushing multiple camping trailers and a car, and damaging outdoor furniture and boats, and flipping a shed.
Ward observed the danger could have been much greater with more occupancy of the non-residential campground during a busy weekend like July 4th.
Utility crews had the number of Dorchester County residents without power down to under a thousand by 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
