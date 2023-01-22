TidalHealth Peninsula Regional

This scatter diagram depicts Maryland, Delaware and Virginia residents that have utilized TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s trauma center over the last four years.

 SCREENSHOT COURTESY OF TIDALHEALTH

ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from TidalHealth Peninsula Regional came before the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday morning seeking funding to help the region’s only trauma center remain open and legislative help in studying trauma care across the state.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.