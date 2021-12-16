Although it is fun to get together and network, the main purpose of the event was celebrating all the kids who will get great Christmas gifts this season. From stuffed animals to action figures to the ultimate Christmas gift — a brand new bike, there will be joy spread.
The Saints Peter and Paul School Choir belts out a Christmas medley for community leaders gathered in the Tidewater Inn's Gold Room for the annual Toys for Tots luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 15. More than a hundred locations around town collected toys.
Amy Kreiner, president and CEO of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, invites everyone to dig in. There are hundreds of fabulous toys behind her in boxes.
Toys for Tots luncheon
Santa said that he made photo booth pictures with about 200 people as they entered the luncheon. He had genuine glimmer in his eye.
EASTON — The spirit of Christmas was on fire at the Tidewater Inn’s Gold Room when about 75 community leaders got together for the annual Toys for Tots luncheon on Wednesday. There was a photo op with Santa and toys and bikes were piled high for the kids.
Amy Kreiner, president and CEO of Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, took to the podium to welcome local dignitaries like state Sen. Addie Eckardt and state Del. Johnny Mautz.
Two key community members were recognized as sponsors: Frank Gunsallus, who is the chairman of Talbot young professionals, and Sgt. Gregory M. Manning, who is a coordinator of the Marine Corps Reserves.
“Toys for Tots is actually an initiative of the Talbot Young Professionals and the young professionals is a committee of the Chamber of Commerce,” Kreiner said.
The lunching crowd got a holiday treat from the Saints Peter and Paul High School Choir, which sang beautifully and soulfully.
“We do community events and we do spiritual ministry for our school and in our church. Today when we leave here we are going to go Christmas caroling at Queenstown Landing. We are enjoying hopping on the bus and spreading Christmas cheer,” said Marian Windsor, Saints Peter and Paul Music Director.
This is professional-grade Christmas caroling.
“It is really fun and I like doing it every year. This is my last year. It is going to be bittersweet to let it go,” said Isabella Anderson, senior at Saints Peter and Paul High School.
She said that some of the singers had started in sixth grade and have been singing together ever since.
Now the fun begins when they start distributing the hundreds of toys to the children. This is a bright spot in our community.
