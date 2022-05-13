EASTON — The second annual Tidewater Rotary Bowling Fundraiser was held on Monday, April 4, at Easton Bowl. The event, first launched in 2019, had been sidelined for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, club members were eager to come back together to relaunch the fundraiser and invite the community to come out and support Talbot Humane.
Lanes were sponsored by more than 20 local businesses and organizations. Approximately 125 bowlers participated in the festivities of the evening. Participants enjoyed 20 frames of bowling, food and drinks provided by Easton Bowl, and raffles. Bowlers and their guests made additional donations and fundraising contributions during the event.
Prizes were awarded for Top Bowler, Second Place, Last Place, and Best Dressed Bowler. Talbot Humane staff were on-site with information about how to adopt and support the shelter. Many bowlers brought their pups to enjoy the fun, some of which had been adopted from the local shelter.
The Tidewater Rotary Club event netted approximately $6,000 in total donations. Proceeds will support Talbot Humane’s mission to service animals and their owners of the Mid-Shore with compassion, transparency and thoughtfulness.
“It was great to see two community-based organizations like Tidewater Rotary and Talbot Humane come together, join forces, and raise money for the shelter,” Tidewater Rotary Club President Chuck Lennon said. “We will look for other ways to work together in the future to continue supporting Talbot Humane’s mission.”
The Tidewater Rotary Club also set up several boxes for their Supplies for Service campaign. Many donations of household supplies were given as a prelude to the event’s official launch later this spring. Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in participating in future Tidewater Rotary Club initiatives can visit www.tidewaterrotary.org to learn more.
