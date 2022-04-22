EASTON — The Tidewater Rotary Club’s Supplies for Service, a drive collecting household supply donations, is set to return during the first week of May. The household goods and essential supplies collected during the drive will benefit the Neighborhood Service Center and their mission to help the citizens of Talbot County.
Donations collected will be distributed to those in need by the Neighborhood Service Center using their “Mobile Food Pantry.” The demand for their resources dramatically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. While food donations were steady, often forgotten are the needs for basic household items.
Tidewater Rotary stepped in last year to help meet those needs and is again asking for donations of paper towels, toilet paper, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies and other household essentials. The inaugural effort netted supplies to fill nearly 100 boxes and over $3,000 in monetary donations. The club looks to expand that impact in 2022.
“The community’s response to last year’s Supplies for Service drive was inspiring,” Tidewater Rotary Club President Chuck Lennon said. “Knowing that our effort made an impact on so many people throughout Talbot County made it an easy decision to bring the event back in 2022.”
Businesses and community organizations are asked to participate in the supply drive by putting collection boxes in their public spaces. Businesses may challenge their employees to participate or ask customers to stop by with donations. Organizations, churches and clubs can also participate and help collect household goods for this important cause.
Those interested in participating as a drop-off location can visit www.tidewaterrotary.org/sfs to sign up. Community drop-off locations, list of supplies needed, and more details for individuals interested in helping can also be found on the website.
