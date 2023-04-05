TILGHMAN — Women who work on the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay or process the bounty it produces were guests of honor at the annual Blessing of the Fleet on Tilghman Island.
The 3 p.m. blessing on a sunny and breezy Sunday, April 2, at Dogwood Harbor was a community outreach of St. John’s Chapel on Tilghman Island. About 200 people were on hand for the event that featured prayers and blessings, hymns and community togetherness, and a celebration of four notable women.
The church trustees partnered with the Talbot Watermen Association and the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, who supplied desserts and cold beverages, to honor the four women.
St. John’s Chapel trustee and waterman Johnny Kinnamon welcomed the crowd and told them the chapel is planning a summer picnic for watermen and their families at Back Creek Park.
Tilghman native the Rev. Linda Haddaway King, co-pastor with her husband Rob of St. John’s Chapel, served as mistress of ceremonies, opening with a reading of Psalm 107:23-30.
King introduced the four honorees as “waterwomen on the Bay.”
She said Lois Lednum, “well-known for her pink lipstick,” worked with her husband Dickie for 35 years crabbing and tonging, Linda King said.
“My youngest son says it’s probably 40 years. You know, we don’t keep track of time down here at Tilghman,” Lednum said as the crowd laughed.
State Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, and Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, were on hand to present citations from the Maryland General Assembly to each of the honorees.
Mautz told Lednum that her citation was “in recognition of 35 years of working on the water in the seafood industry and serving the Eastern Shore, providing our delicious bounty.”
“We’ve got a couple more (citations) coming in the mail, so get some wall space ready,” Mautz told the honorees.
During her younger days, Virginia Jackson worked at Tilghman Packing Company. She accepted a painting she selected on behalf of all the African American women who worked in the seafood business.
Jackson chose a print called “Podgin’ Along” by Colleen Sadler as her gift “because her father was an oysterman, a tonger,” Linda King said.
Jackson said she didn’t know how many crabs she picked, but “it was just so nice working with all those ladies,” she said. “We all worked together. We’d sit at the table and we sang together.”
Elaine Crow worked with her brothers on the water at an early age and spent 30 years working mainly in harvesting soft crabs.
“I thank you and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be able to work on the water and also the ability to work on the water, because if you are not blessed with that little special something that God gives all watermen, you can’t do it,” Crow said.
That “special something” was saltwater, Crow said. “I got saltwater running through my veins, because if you don’t have that, you just can’t do it.”
“And marsh mud between the toes, amen?” Linda King added, as the crowd knowingly nodded and laughed.
Talbot native and and former secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio grew up soft crabbing with her father in Neavitt and earning money for college.
Linda Haddaway King explained the meaning of the Colleen Sadler painting she presented to her cousin. Jeannie Haddaway grew up “right next door” to Higgins Softshell Crabs business, and the painting depicts a Higgins truck.
“Jeannie Haddaway, you are a daughter of the Eastern Shore,” Adams said. “You are everything that we are, both in heart and spirit, and in dedication to our watermen, and you mean the world to us.”
“There are not cuts on her hands, there aren’t calluses on her hands — typical of working on the water,” Mautz said. “But this lady has sacrificed for the commercial industry and for the Eastern Shore in ways that marks and scars will never be able to demonstrate to the public. She has given this community and this industry her life; she’s put it all on the line, and it’s just a great honor for us to be here today to be able to be part of this presentation and recognition.”
“The Blessing of the Fleet is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years,” according to the notice on St. John’s Chapel’s Facebook page. All were welcome to “pray for safety and prosperity at the beginning of a new season.”
The oystering season ended March 31, and the crabbing season began April 1 in Maryland.
Jeff Harrison, president of Talbot Watermen Association, shared scripture and reported on successes in the commercial fisheries industry on the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries.
He thanked the pastors for the day’s service and for “serving our community all year long.”
“As watermen, we understand the need for that and the need for God,” Harrison said.
“We are coming off of a really great season,” he said. “When that happens to you — and it doesn’t happen often, believe me, but we’ve been very successful the last two or three years — you still have these anxieties because you know you have another season to look forward to,” Harrison said. “Next season for me would be crabbing. A lot of guys down here clam and fish, and all of them have their uncertainties.”
Harrison advised recalling Philippians 4:6-7, and “be anxious over nothing but through prayer and thanksgiving to God, let your petitions be made known.”
Basically, he said, “We don’t need to be anxious over the next season. But there’s one thing for sure we need to be and that’s thankful for the season that we just had, and thankful for our community and the people that help us, and thankful especially to God, not only for this blessing that we’re going to get, but for the seasons that we’ve had prior to this.”
St. John’s trustee Leroy Gowe shared scripture and an invitation to faith in Jesus.
The Rev. David Kelley of Sherwood and Tilghman United Methodist Churches, and the Rev. Keith Beckett of New St. John’s UMC in Wittman and Union UMC in St. Michaels offered prayers for the safety and prosperity of the watermen.
The Rev. Rob King blew a shofar, or ceremonial ram’s horn, for God’s blessing on local watermen for a prosperous and safe season, a bountiful harvest and a good price for the invasive blue catfish.
The Bay Hundred Men, accompanied on the keyboard by Beckett, were joined by local watermen as they sang “It is Well with My Soul” and “Your Blessing’s Coming Through.”
Sprigs of traditional fresh rosemary, derived from the Latin “dew of the sea,” was available for watermen to take to their boats.
Following the service Haddaway-Riccio said, “I love that they do this event every year, and this year was extra special honoring some of the women in our community. It’s great to see such an awesome turnout.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.