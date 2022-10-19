TILGHMAN ISLAND — It was perfect fall weather for Saturday’s Tilghman Island Day celebration. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed stopping by dozens of tents for local flavor such as oysters, crabs, barbecue and libations.
There were oyster shooters, crab cake sandwiches and even oyster stew.
Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company Chief Billy Lednum said the festivities are back after two years when they did not have the event due to COVID-19.
“We’ve had a wonderful day, nice and sunny and a little bit of a breeze blowing. A lot of folks coming from all over are here, making this one of the biggest events we’ve seen in a while. A lot of people are coming to take part in the boat docking contest and coming up we will have the boat races,” said Lednum.
Most of the competitions involve local watermen showing how much they’ve honed their skills.
“It’s pretty interesting. We’ve got the docking contest, the anchor throwing contest, the rowboat contest and the boat races. It’s very entertaining and we have the local watermen from this area and a few away from here who come for the contests. It’s always a good fun day for the Tilghman Island people,” said Lednum.
Seventy-five percent of the crabs and 100% of the oysters served at the festival were donated by watermen and seafood workers to benefit the fire company.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers the fire department has and we’re just thankful for the weather. The way it is today to have all these people come and support our fire company, we can’t thank people enough,” said Lednum.
Volunteer firefighter Ken Lowrey also was at hand to help with the event and said that, with perfect weather, the crowds really turned out.
“We have a ginormous crowd out here today. Vendors are running out of food as fast as they can cook it. So I think today is going really, really well,” said Lowrey.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured live music by Bird Dog and The Road Kings.
