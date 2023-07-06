TILGHMAN ISLAND — Work was still underway Wednesday to clear and remove damage from a storm on Monday evening that downed trees and caused property damage on Tilghman Island.
The storm swept through the Mid-Shore area a little before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3, downing limbs and uprooting trees in Talbot County, and doing damage in Dorchester and Caroline as the winds and heavy rain moved east across the peninsula.
According to Talbot County officials, at approximately 7 p.m., reports of a strong storm near Tilghman Island came into the Department of Emergency Services dispatch center. Fire and police personnel were dispatched to the area minutes later, and shortly after, reports of additional storm damage from around the county were received.
The area had sustained damage to houses and had downed power lines and fallen trees. Two homes were deemed uninhabitable by Talbot County building inspectors. The Red Cross is assisting the individuals who may be displaced. Emergency Services and Public Works conducted inspections of property damage Tuesday morning.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the county had received 15 reports of storm damage within the Tilghman Island storm area. Approximately 20 entries of “moderate damage” were reported during Emergency Service’s survey assessment at 9 a.m. in the Tilghman area.
During the Talbot DES survey on Tuesday, crews rolled out a new technological capability, using a new adaptation to the county's Survey 123 software that allowed for the digital input of photos and data from areas hit by the storm.
Talbot DES Emergency Management Coordinator Geneva Schaffle said using the new and more efficient data entry in lieu of completing it on paper would make it easier to collect and collate information, pictures and video, as well as expediting the sharing results of the assessment with state and federal partners assisting with recovery efforts.
On Wednesday afternoon, Schaffle said DES and other county staff were still compiling the data from the assessment, including adding geotags for all pictures.
County officials said Public Works crews worked into Tuesday to clear trees from roadways and public property, and other cleanup and damage assessment continues.
“We would like to thank our volunteer fire departments throughout the county for responding to numerous incidents related to the storm, including several trees into homes, three structure fires, and lightning strikes,” said Department of Emergency Services Director Brian LeCates. “Thank you to the Sheriff's Office and Roads Department for their hard work assisting, and Delmarva Power for their quick and effective response.”
When the storm passed through the Choptank River between Talbot and Dorchester counties, emergency crews responded to an overturned tractor trailer on the Trappe side of the U.S. 50 Choptank River bridge.
Parts of Dorchester County were affected by the storm; wind blew over a tree in the East New Market area, leading to a power outage of several hours, according to Sheriff Jimmy Phillips. Phillips said affected areas in the area had limbs blown down and 3 to 5 inches of rain that led to some flooding of roadways.
The Maryland Insurance Administration is opening a Virtual Disaster Center to help anyone with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from recent weather events.
The virtual event will be free, and no registration is required. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and the link for the event is: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1609113971. The dial-in number is 646-828-7666, and the meeting ID is 160 911 3971.
Talbot County has established a storm cleanup brush drop off at the Black Walnut Point Park parking lot. Only tree limbs and brush are allowed at the drop off — all other trash and debris is prohibited. Brush can be placed in the parking lot area of the park, but access to Naval Research Lab cannot be blocked off. The drop off will be open through Monday, July 10.
