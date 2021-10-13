EASTON — Making sure those serving in the nation’s armed forces and diplomatic service receive their presents and care packages in time for the holidays is a priority of the U.S. Postal Service. Plan ahead and mail your holiday cheer early to friends and loved ones serving abroad.
To send packages to military and diplomatic posts abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $20.40 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) destinations worldwide.
Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using the Click-N-Ship feature. All mailing products can be found at store.usps.com/store/home.
The Postal Service is expecting to process more than 12.6 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations this holiday season.
To ensure timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends that cards and packages be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO addresses overseas no later than the mailing dates listed here: retail ground, Nov. 6; Priority Mail and first class mail, Dec. 9; and Priority Mail Express Military Service, Dec. 16 (not available to all areas).
When addressing the package, write the service member’s full name and include the unit and APO/FPO/DPO address with the 9-digit ZIP Code (if one is assigned). For example: Army/Air Post Office (APO), PFC JANE DOE, PSC 3 BOX 4120, APO AE 09021.
Do not write the country name where the service member is stationed in the address
Do include a return address
Inside the box, include the service member’s name and address as well as the sender’s name and address on an index card in case the shipping label gets damaged in transit.
