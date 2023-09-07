DENTON — The one thing that is clear about the former executive director of Caroline County Arts Council, Nicholas Tindall, is that he does not work there anymore. After multiple calls to board members on the council and staff members, the most that was revealed was that, “It was spelled out not to say anything.”
Not long ago, Tindall was seen at every major Caroline County event advocating for the arts in the community. He put up a massive canvas at Caroline Pride and people of all ages delighted in putting on their mark. He helped coordinate a broadly embraced arts district banner project that brought artists of all ages together.
It was a public arts project that made the whole town shine. He worked with tattoo artist Sean Parker to create a vibrant botanical mural on the side of Pizza Empire.
A bright future is still seen for the arts council.
“We raised close to $2,000 when we were selling ice cream at the Summerfest. We will continue to support the Summerfest. There is still good programming that is happening. The volunteer board of directors still has staff and volunteers and artists that are engaged and involved in the good stuff. The Caroline County Arts Council is going to continue to serve the community in exciting ways and is continuing to make grants,” said Sue Simmons past president of Caroline County Arts Council.
Tindall looks toward his future as well.
“I have some flexibility now to do what I want to do. I want to get back into the studio. Or try and put some more bids on public art projects. It is a positive having a little bit more freedom right now. I am also looking for a more serious full time gig,” Tindall said.
