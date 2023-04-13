Lip Sync Battle

The Happy Hour Honies tied for first place in the Live Show competition after raising more than $4,000 for Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s 2019 Lip Sync Battle.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — During the year-end holiday season, one might walk into a store or turn on the radio and hear various singers proclaiming, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” The staff and supporters of Talbot Interfaith Shelter, however, have that refrain stuck in their heads throughout what they affectionately refer to as “Lip Sync Season” — the weeks leading up to and including TIS’ highly-anticipated annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.