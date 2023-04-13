EASTON — During the year-end holiday season, one might walk into a store or turn on the radio and hear various singers proclaiming, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” The staff and supporters of Talbot Interfaith Shelter, however, have that refrain stuck in their heads throughout what they affectionately refer to as “Lip Sync Season” — the weeks leading up to and including TIS’ highly-anticipated annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser.
After taking the competition online for two years and a hybrid event last year, Lip Sync Battle 2023 — presented by Sun Management Rising Technologies — is returning to its roots with a full live show on April 29 at the Waterfowl Building (former Armory) in Easton. Doors open at 6 p.m. for light fare, cocktails, mixing, mingling, and photo booth fun. Showtime is at 7 p.m.
Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s Lip Sync Battle is a can’t-miss evening. Hands will be clapping, toes will be tapping, and laughter will fill the air as teams from across the community come together to entertain and inspire the audience in hopes of earning votes for the title of 2023 Lip Sync Champion. This event makes for a perfect date night experience, a memorable evening of family fun, or a friends’ night out, organizers say.
There are three competition categories this year: Live Performance, Videos Presented at the Live Show, and Online-Only Videos. Every team is competing to raise the most money in support of TIS’ mission to provide shelter, stability, support, and a path to success for local families and individuals in need. The winners in each group will be announced at the end of the show, as will the People’s Choice award, which is decided by audience applause.
“We are so excited to bring everyone back together once again this year,” said TIS Executive Director Julie Lowe. “There is absolutely nothing like the energy in the room during Lip Sync Battle. To look out and see a beautiful cross-section of our community and watch them share laughter and joy together…. It is truly magical, and we just cannot wait!”
The competition has already begun, and the community can visit https://talbotinterfaithshelter.org/lsb to purchase tickets and/or vote for their favorite team(s) from now through the end of the show on April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.