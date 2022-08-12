EASTON — On Friday, a star-studded crowd of around 75 amassed in front of Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s new edition: Evelyn’s Place.
It is designed to hold homeless individuals. There is room for five men and five women. This is quite different than its older brother, Easton’s Promise, right next door, which is geared toward housing families.
There were councilmen, the mayor, a delegate and many concerned citizens who had come to support and watch another red ribbon fall to the ground.
The yellow victorian house on Goldsboro Street was booked full before they opened and even as clients come and go, the demand outweighs the capacity.
“When this house became available in the market, the board had a discussion. We saw there was a big demand increasing our shelter space because there were homeless people. We were worried about could we raise the funds. We were at a budget of $300,000. Adding a second home, we needed to increase that dramatically. Most of our budget comes from private donors and private foundations. To give you an idea, our budget next year is $1.3 million,” said Peter Woicke, board president.
“Rural homelessness is not in your face like city homelessness. You don’t see them in front of Piazza or in front of The Wardroom. But I assure you the demand is big. Our dream is to sell these two houses and have a purpose-built shelter, which will be more efficient and more productive,” said Woicke.
Also celebrating the ribbon cutting was Julie Lowe, executive director of Talbot Interfaith Shelter.
“We brought in our first guests on June 6 and we are celebrating all of the efforts we have gone through to get this up and running. We get calls every single day. The singles should be able to go through the program a little faster than our families, because they don’t have the challenge of childcare,” Lowe said.
Evelyn’s Place is named after TIS founder Evelyn Sedlack. Back in 2008 she started community meetings with other local agencies that were serving people in poverty and the local police force.
“The challenge now is that we have two shelters and ten transitional housing apartments. The problem is that the rental market has gone so awry that our people who are ready to graduate from the transitional apartments are not able to afford any rentals in Talbot County or even in Caroline or Dorchester. That is a challenge for people who don’t have a vehicle and need work,” Lowe said.
Laura Ford has been in the singles shelter since June 2021.
“It is like winning the lottery ticket without having to go and have a check cashed. It is not a money thing. Spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically. We were in the depths of Hell. Not good. Our landlord raised our rent too high. Then we lost a family member and lost their car. We lived in Trappe and there was nothing there,” Laura Ford said.
Rebecca Ford said “My favorite part is the smoke break.”
She is 26 now but was in a brain injuring car crash at 19. Her eyes sparkle and her speech is slow.
“Everything is looking up when before things were really bad. It is very easy for anyone to become homeless,” Laura Ford said.
It was a day of high spirits and hope about supporting the homeless citizens who live in Talbot County.
“We had hardly any support from the city and from the county and I think the service we can provide is extremely valuable to this town and the county,” Woicke said. “So I appeal to the officials to reconsider their budgets at some point and to think about helping us with our investments as well.”
