OXFORD — Tom Costigan, who is running against Gordon Fronk for the post of Oxford Town Commissioner, said one of his main issues is public safety.
“I’ve got a lot of goals I’d like to see happen. Public safety is a key one. The town’s main road can be a speedway at times. It worries me that we have a new large commercial space opening up in the Oxford Mews that has an ice cream shop. Across the street there is the town park with a playground in that. I would like to put a crosswalk there,” Costigan said.
Costigan said he was with a group of concerned residents in 2019 who brought up the need for a crosswalk in front of the Oxford Mews to the State Highway Administration and nothing was ever done.
“It’s frustrating to me and I think it’s almost borderline negligence. The fact that we’re creating this commercial space with the town park, and we are not looking at this from a public safety standpoint. It concerns me,” Costigan said.
Costigan spent much of his career as a Realtor in Washington and Montgomery counties and said he is concerned the town lacks protocols for acquisition and disposal of town property. He cites one example where a lot owner in town was told he could pick his price and the town would pay it.
“You can imagine that a lot of people got their pitchforks out and started sharpening them. Then the town commissioners pretty much reacted to the public outcry and voted against their own ordinance,” Costigan said.
Costigan talked about severe weather causing flooding in the town.
“The last really serious flood we had was around Halloween of last year. They put up a sign saying there was high water and to be careful, but it should have said there’s high water and you are on your own,” said Costigan, who said the flooding was very high and severe.
Costigan said some disaster tourists came to race their cars through the flood waters and this upset some people who were stuck in their cars. Costigan wants to improve communications during severe emergency and weather events in the town.
Costigan also wants to oppose private memorials on town public property, encourage more citizen involvement on town boards and commissions and lobby against future Oxford Road and sprawl development.
