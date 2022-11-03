A parachutist prepares to land during the opening ceremony for Dorchester Top Shot.
Dorchester Top Shot founder Rob Kramer and Patriot Point’s Hugh Middleton take a moment for a picture during the competition.
A man throws a shotgun shell into a wood duck box to earn chances to win a cooler.
A shooter takes aim at a clay pigeon at the sporting clays station.
A shooter takes aim as a teammate and a range safety officer look on.
A competitor waits for the sporting clay to come into view.
TAYLORS ISLAND — The third annual Dorchester Top Shot raised money for Patriot Point on Saturday, Oct. 22, on Taylors Island.
Event organizer Rob Kramer said the event with 20 teams of four shooters each raised $67,000 for the wounded veterans retreat located in southern Dorchester County.
The competitors cycled through several stations where they fired a variety of rifles, pistols and shotguns.
