CAMBRIDGE — A tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 1, near Hurlock as a storm cell from the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed over the Eastern Shore.
The tornado passed over Payne Road, Bobtown Road and Gravel Branch Road, passing over a house and flipping two sections of an agricultural irrigation system. The storm also broke branches and knocked a tree down into the road in Dorchester County.
The family in the house had almost no warning before the tornado hit.
“It got black, leaves were flying around,” said Taylor Stylc. “I was really scared.”
Stylc said there was no hail or loud noise prior. “Oh! It’s here!” she remembered saying.
“I got them (Stylc and 5-year-old Aurora) and the dogs into the bathroom,” said Clint Adams, where the family passed the sudden storm safely. Adams agreed the immediate approach of the storm was a complete surprise.
Another round of damage was reported around 7 p.m., with wind damage reported in the industrial park area of Hurlock.
Rotations were also reported over the southern portion of the county near Hoopersville, Crapo and Bucktown, although there was no touchdown.
Emergency responders answered a 911 medical call in the northern area of the county in the midst of the storm cell moving through the area.
The dispatcher advised caution due to the cell passing to the north, and the ambulance crew notified dispatch they were routing to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.