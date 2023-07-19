EASTON — Over 550 bike riders came together on June 10 to participate in the highly successful 2023 Tour de Talbot, a cycling event which raised an impressive $16,000 for three local charities, one enthusiastic congregation and Talbot Thrive, a growing non-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy and safe outdoor mobility for individuals living in and visiting Talbot County.
Riders embarked on their journey from the Easton Firehall, setting off early in the morning to conquer one of three exhilarating routes spanning 30, 40, or 62.5 miles. The longer routes included a scenic ferry crossing from Oxford to Bellevue, adding an extra touch of adventure to the event.
Throughout their ride, riders were provided with well-staffed rest stops, manned by dedicated volunteers from charitable organizations that directly benefited from the Tour de Talbot. These organizations include the YMCA of the Chesapeake, Mariah's Mission, Carepacks of Talbot County and All Faith Chapel of Tunis Mills.
Each of these charities will receive $3,000, with an additional $1,000 being allocated to the Chapel for their invaluable assistance at the final rest stop. The remaining funds will contribute to the growth and development of Talbot Thrive's programming initiatives in the county.
Valerie Albee, the executive director of Mariah's Mission, expressed gratitude for the generous donation from Tour de Talbot, stating, "Participating in the event brought recognition to our Wheels for Change program, which provides healthy and safe transportation to those in need. These funds will enable us to reach additional individuals by donating new or gently used bicycles, helmets and locks. The independence of having a way to get to jobs, meetings, and appointments brings a sense of joy and pride to each person in our program.”
The YMCA of the Chesapeake, represented by a dedicated team, offered much-needed rest and refreshments to the participants throughout the day at the Oxford Ferry.
Wendy Palmer, the executive director of the YMCA, expressed her gratitude to Tour de Talbot for not only showcasing the beauty of Talbot County but also for their generous gift to the Easton Family YMCA.
"The day was perfect,” Palmer said. “And the ride shared so much of who we are. Our rich history, including the Oxford Bellevue Ferry, the beautiful scenic route, the welcoming team of organizers and the supportive cheers from the rest stop crews. We thank Tour de Talbot for sharing all of the beauty of our county and for your generous gift.”
The success of the 2023 Tour de Talbot was further bolstered by the support of several prominent local businesses that joined as sponsors.
Gold sponsors, contributing $2,500 or more, included Out of the Fire, Dock Street Foundation, Discover Easton, and Eat Sprout. Silver sponsors, providing $1,000 or more, included WHCP Radio Maryland. Bronze sponsors, donating $500 or more, consisted of thinkmakebuild, Easton Velocity, and Friel Lumber. Additionally, Terrapin Security showed their support as a business sponsor, contributing $250.
Building upon the resounding success of its third year, Tour de Talbot aims to continue hosting this momentous event in the coming years, allowing the Talbot Thrive organization to raise awareness about safe cycling throughout Talbot County and the Eastern Shore.
