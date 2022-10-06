The Town of Easton Public Works crew that constructed the retaining wall on the East-West Rails to Trails between Harrison Street and S. Washington Street. From left: Mayor Robert Willey, Garey Fike, Cody Gaertner, Justin Conoway, Jake Towners, Dustin Otto, John McDougal, Town Engineer Rick Van Emburgh and Town Project Manager Kody Cario.
The Town of Easton Public Works crew that constructed the retaining wall on the East-West Rails to Trails between Harrison Street and S. Washington Street. From left: Mayor Robert Willey, Garey Fike, Cody Gaertner, Justin Conoway, Jake Towners, Dustin Otto, John McDougal, Town Engineer Rick Van Emburgh and Town Project Manager Kody Cario.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
A close-up view of the retaining wall on the Rails to Trails East-West corridor between Harrison Street and S. Washington Street.
EASTON — The Town of Easton Public Works Department has made considerable progress on the East-West Rails to Trails project. The project, when completed, will involve almost six miles of trails connecting neighborhoods and public spaces.
Easton’s Public Works crew recently constructed a 220-foot long retaining wall on the East-West trail between S. Washington and Harrison streets. The ground needed to be lowered for the trail to tie into the street. The ground was originally higher because it was associated with the old railroad bridge.
“The wall was necessary for that part of the trail to be ADA compliant,” said Kody Cario, Town of Easton project manager.
Gravel and filter cloth were placed behind the wall for water to drain.
“The Public Works crews have done an outstanding job constructing the retaining wall. I’m pleased with their progress on the trail,” said Mayor Rob Willey.
Construction has begun on S. Aurora Street to connect the East-West corridor to the North-South Rails to Trails corridor, which will expand the ability to access neighborhoods that didn’t have a trail before. Individuals will be able to travel in a pedestrian-friendly, safe manner to get to the existing North-South trail and vice versa. These connections will make for a more walkable town. The new trail sections include landscaping, benches, trash cans and pet waste stations consistent with the existing trails.
For more information about this project, contact Town of Easton Project Manager Kody Cario at KCario@EastonMD.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.