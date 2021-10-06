CHESTERTOWN — A divided council on Monday night approved a design for the downtown pocket park that preserves both a basketball court that is youth oriented and a toddler play area.
What ultimately was voted on was pieced together from four options, three from the Chestertown Recreation Commission and one from some of the neighboring property owners. It appears to have resolved a controversy that began in July 2020 when the council voted unanimously to take down the one-hoop court in order to build a state-of-the-art playground.
The pocket park, which locally is known as Ajax, is bordered by the Gilchrest Rail Trail and private property in the 300-block of Cannon Street. It is located in the Second Ward, where Tom Herz is the councilman.
“I’m hoping everyone feels this is enough of a victory that we can move forward,” Mayor David Foster said.
The vote was 3-1 with one abstention.
Foster and council members Herz and Meghan Efland voted as the majority for a design that increases the court size to 66 feet, reverses its orientation to the west so play is toward the town-owned shed, and improves the toddler area.
Efland made the motion and Herz seconded it.
Before that, Councilman Ellsworth Tolliver twice made a motion to accept the revised design presented that night by Chairman Jim Bodgen and Frank Rhodes of the town’s Recreation Commission. Included in their presentation was a promise to raise the estimated cost of $40,000.
Tolliver’s motion failed to gain a second.
He said he voted “No” because Efland’s motion did not include a plan for how to pay for the changes.
Councilman Sam Shoge abstained.
During discussion before the vote, Shoge said he was in favor of maintaining the park’s current configuration but agreed that changing the orientation of the court was a good idea.
“I don’t think it’s necessary to expand the court,” he said.
With basketball courts already available at Gateway Park and Kent County Middle School, and a YMCA under construction, Shoge said he believed there was enough available court space.
When asked after the meeting why he abstained, Shoge responded in an email to the Kent County News:
“Since we decided to do one hoop in order to mitigate the intensity of use, I didn’t think the proposal that was voted on was necessary and too costly. Considering how the proposal had enough support, voting no would not have done any good nor did I want to vote yes because I didn’t necessarily support the proposal — hence, the abstention,” he said.
Efland subsequently told the Kent County News that her motion was “a compromise between usage,” toddlers and basketball.
“This is a small piece of property, but is in a great location downtown, so being able to have the widest usage possible is important,” she said in an email.
She said the adoption of a design starts the process for making improvements to the park.
Bogden said at Monday’s meeting that the next step is to formally draw up the approved design. After that, the Recreation Commission will put together a committee tasked with fundraising.
Absent from Monday’s meeting was the rancor, loud voices and talking over one another that was common during meetings of the council and Recreation Commission over the last year.
Most of those meetings were held over the Zoom teleconference platform due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the audience was larger than a typical in-person meeting.
The council’s vote in July 2020 to eliminate the basketball court from the Ajax park led to a groundswell of public outcry.
At its next meeting, council members walked back their decision and pivoted to a new site — Wilmer Park — for the playground.
Proposed changes to Ajax park, which in the beginning included plans to expand the court into a full-size basketball court with lighting where tournament games for adults could be held, pitted the town-appointed Recreation Commission, which recommended the changes, against neighboring business and property owners.
At its August 2021 meeting, the Recreation Commission considered three plans to improve Ajax park — two of its own and another from some of the neighbors — but was not able to decide on one to forward to the mayor and council.
All three were presented at the Sept. 20 council meeting, where the dialogue was more congenial and town officials committed publicly to a basketball court that was youth oriented.
Rhodes and Bogden came back with a revised design presented Monday night, which was scaled back enough by Efland’s motion that it was adopted.
