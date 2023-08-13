EASTON — A community town hall meeting will be held Aug. 29 for candidates running to be the next president of the Easton Town Council.
Four candidates have filed to run in the contested Sept. 12 election: former Easton Mayor Robert Willey, former Ward 1 council member Al Silverstein, Frank Gunsallus and Kevin Bateman.
The election is at-large, meaning that any registered voter in the Town of Easton can cast a ballot for the next council president.
Three of the candidates ran in the town’s May election — Willey and Silverstein ran for the mayoral seat, and Gunsallus ran for the Ward 1 seat on the council.
The town hall, which runs from 6-8 p.m., will be hosted by the Avalon Foundation and the Talbot Spy. A Talbot Spy article announced the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 9.
All four candidates told The Star Democrat that they were not notified of the town hall’s date before information about the event was shared with the public.
In phone interviews, candidates said they would have liked advance notification about scheduling the town hall prior to its publication online.
Two of the four candidates, Silverstein and Willey confirmed they would attend the town hall. Gunsallus said he plans to attend at this time. Bateman was undecided on his attendance as of Friday afternoon.
Willey said he found the announcement with no advance notification concerning and said it would have been an issue if he hadn’t seen the announcement online. Once he was aware of what was planned, he didn’t have a problem with the event, he said.
Bateman said he was told by the Talbot Spy that the event was being put together just a few days prior to the announcement, but a date had not been scheduled when he was informed of it.
Dave Wheelan, publisher and editor of the Talbot Spy, said all candidates were invited to the forum.
The deadline for additional candidates to submit nominating petitions and financial disclosure statements is Monday, Aug. 14.
