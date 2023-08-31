EASTON — The four candidates vying to be the Easton Town Council’s next president shared their thoughts on growth, development and health care in the town with community members at a town hall forum Tuesday evening.
The candidate town hall, held at the Avalon Theatre and hosted jointly by the Talbot Spy and the Avalon Foundation, was moderated by Craig Fuller.
Questions to the candidates centered on the role of the town council president, development and the community’s health care needs.
To former Easton Mayor Bob Willey, his decades of service to Easton, including a six-year stint as council president and experience managing a large workforce and millions of dollars in town budgets, set him apart as a candidate.
“I think there’s a lot of things Easton has going for it, and I’d like to be part of keeping those things moving and getting them a little better, and (adding) a few more bells and whistles,” he said.
Experience is a key part of the campaign for former Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein, who said he’d learned a lot from others in his eight years on the council.
“It’s a 20-month service, that’s all we have left on this term, but I think it’s 20 months of being able to move Easton in the right direction,” he said in his opening statement. “I think we’ve gone a long way under Mayor Willey in the past, but it’s time to move forward with new ideas and new challenges, so I look forward to the opportunity.”
For Frank Gunsallus, who ran a close race for the Ward 1 seat on the town council in May, his campaign for Town Council president is a way to capitalize on momentum and support from the previous election.
“I am here to focus on smart growth, attainable housing, better health care and fair representation for all citizens of Easton,” he said.
To Kevin Bateman, continuing to serve Easton residents in a new way and improving the town are key reasons for running.
“I’m a person that believes that everyone matters, no matter who you are, where you come from, what your religion is, what your ethnicity is — we all matter, we’re human beings first,” he said. “And keeping that in mind, that is why I’ve taken on this adventure: to try to make sure that every person in this town matters.”
Much of the town hall discussion focused on growth and development, issues that the public has frequently chimed in on in recent months.
A Talbot County native, Willey recalled growing up in Easton in the 1940s and 1950s, when the town’s population was under 6,000. But while the town’s landscape has changed since then, some things have remained the same.
“I think we tend to soft pedal affordable housing; we think if we go ahead and build 100 houses, we’re going to solve the problem — we aren’t,” he said. “That problem’s been around for years, it’s going to be around for years to come.”
Willey said the town needs to look at including representation from all of the county’s municipalities on the Talbot County Housing Commission, saying that all need to tackle the issue together. Having information on the types of homes available is key, too.
“Easton is not the one to solve the affordable housing issue; we’ll do our part, but we don’t do it all, and the others have got to chime in,” he said.
Also addressing development, Gunsallus spoke about ways to bring more connections to residents living on the east side of U.S. Route 50, where there isn’t a place to safely cross.
“Finding ways to make bike-ability and walkability attainable for people who live across (Route) 50, who want to get downtown and not have to drive their car and worry about parking or traffic, are ways we should be looking to incorporate them into the fabric of our town,” he said.
Speaking on future development within the town, Bateman said that finding a suitable location for affordable housing for residents is the difficult part.
“It’s a tough challenge to find the location that fits, that has the right space and the right mix,” he said. “We want to grow, we want to see responsible, common sense growth, and that’s going to take a lot of thought and a lot of planning.”
To Silverstein, getting broader community input on the town’s future comprehensive plan and keeping the town’s growth rate at 1% are keys in addressing development.
“I think we have to plan for some growth, but we have to be smart about it,” he said.
And as for addressing the critical need for workforce housing, Silverstein said the town needs to buy land and designate it as a planned workforce housing project. The town needs to look at the financial factors impacting future home buyers to develop a strategic plan moving forward, he said.
The discussion then pivoted to health care and a shortage of medical professionals in the community.
Gunsallus said the need for a new hospital in Easton is “long overdue,” but it’s only part of the problem. A shortage of primary care physicians and specialists greatly impacts many community members, and long wait times exacerbate the issue.
To address the shortage in care, Gunsallus said the town could look into being designated as a health professional shortage area, which would open up state loan repayment programs for physicians to alleviate burdens for doctors trying to repay school debts. Tax incentives, along with state and federal grants and subsidies, are other things the town can look at utilizing to attract new physicians.
“Those are all things that we should be considering and trying to address in the short term, because those are also problems that a new hospital is not going to solve; that will only bring a new building here,” he said, later adding: “There are many people here who should not have to wait that long, and we have more pressing concerns in the short term.”
Bringing the new hospital to Easton is a top priority for Silverstein in the next 20 months if elected president of the council. To him, community leaders and members need to be making noise about building the new regional medical center.
“I think we need to be engaged with them, just like the county is engaged with them, on an ongoing basis, on a weekly basis, to ask the question: ‘What’s going on?’” he said. “We should be up in Annapolis banging on the governor’s door and banging on the University of Maryland’s door in Baltimore saying, ‘This is not acceptable. Our community and our region deserve better service.’”
If elected, a top priority for Bateman is completing long-outstanding projects that have been postponed, ranging from the hospital to drainage issues.
“...There’s other communities in our town that have been ... they haven’t been neglected, they just haven’t had the attention that they should have,” he said.
In addition to the hospital, another priority for Willey, if elected, is addressing the comprehensive plan update.
“If that was in place, and we had our zoning rules up to date, if we had our needs for housing up to date, if we had the annexation requests up to date, and what we’re going to need for public facilities, we wouldn’t have had the fights that we were having over Poplar Hill and Maryland Health Club.”
