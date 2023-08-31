Frank Gunsallus portrait

Frank Gunsallus

 NATALIE JONES/STAR DEMOCRAT

EASTON — The four candidates vying to be the Easton Town Council’s next president shared their thoughts on growth, development and health care in the town with community members at a town hall forum Tuesday evening.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.