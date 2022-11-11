CENTREVILLE — After overwhelming citizen disapproval to allocate the Town’s remaining water and sewage capacity to the Carter Farm agrihood — during the public hearing on Oct. 20, the Centreville Town Council decided to table the project, to allow for additional public comment. The proposed ordinance, sponsored by council member Eric Johnson, would grant the remainder of the town’s available water and sewer allocations to the new development.
Located on 46 acres along the Yellow Bank Stream, the hybrid neighborhood would act as both a community and commercial product. A farm in the heart of the property would preserve 4.5 acres of land for crop production — a commercial farmer hired by the agrihood homeowner’s association would manage the land and crops, though residents are welcome to volunteer — and developers have suggested converting the Carter farmhouse into a restaurant or destination inn.
Citizen and former council member Tim McCluskey was the first to express his disapproval of the development. The development is slowly becoming a “by right” allocation, McCluskey said, meaning that once the growth allocation and the Planned Unit Development (PUD) ordinance is approved, the developer would have an entitlement to the requested amount of water and sewer allocations. And in this case, developers Eric Sota and Rebecca Flora are asking for 100% of the town’s remaining allocations.
During the latest public workshop to update the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, Town Planner Jake Jakubiak reported that all current operations in Centreville take up about 93% of the wastewater treatment plants capacity, leaving only 36,000 gallons per day available for grant.
“I cannot believe that we are even considering a development of this size at this time,” McCluskey said.
Resident Wendy Hubbard asked the council how the development is going to be passed without the results of the required archeological survey. Hubbard was present at the Sept. 15 meeting — during the ordinance’s first reading — as the Vice President of the Eastern Shore chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland, requesting the council to change the language of the archeological study back to its original claiming that language change is “not negligible, it’s significant.”
The currently required study would only complete a review of public records which would only return “a bunch of colonial history like land platts...basically the records which the people who made them at the time thought was important,” Hubbard said.
Her appearance on Sept. 15 requested a Phase 2 survey that would entail more than just a survey of the public records, allowing the archeologists to walk around the proposed land of development to “look to see what’s there.” Hubbard said this survey is important because, compared to other counties, Centreville is a bit of a “desert” in terms of what archeologists know about Native American tribes.
According to Hubbard, to the north resided the Susquehannocks and the south, the Pocomoke, but the Eastern Shore possessed two tribes, Wicomico and the Ozini who were more nomadic tribes.
Hubbard said what makes Carter Farm significant is that the land used to be marshland rich with beaver. William Claiborne, former colonial secretary of state for the Virginia Colony, traded with beaver, making the farm a potential site for where these tribes interacted with the colonies.
Andrea Jarrard expressed her concerns for the environmental impact the development would have on storm flooding — a potential result from the Yellow Bank Stream that sits adjacent to both the parcel of the proposed development and Chesterfield Avenue. Jarrard said the land must remain a sponge in the event of storms, to prevent future flooding of the rest of the town.
Jarrard, a special education specialist serving Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, also said she is concerned about how this development could affect Centreville Elementary School, claiming the school to be at capacity.
However, in a phone interview with QACPS Chief Operating Officer Sidney Pinder, he said as of right now, there have been no discussions regarding the redistricting of Centreville Elementary.
Pinder said the state rate for occupancy is 581 students for county schools and as of Sept. 30, Centreville Elementary reported an occupancy of 560.
Jarrard cited Maryland’s Blueprint for Education which calls for a full-day pre-kindergarten program, however, Pinder reiterated redistricting is not being considered as Queen Anne’s is still in the planning stage for the program; considering other alternatives to accommodate the schools before the projected launch slated for the 24-25 school year.
After the public hearing adjourned, newly-elected council member Dan Worth motioned to leave the record for public comment open for two more weeks, receiving an unanimous approval.
“As the person who has been receiving all the ‘arrows’ as one of the proponents of the development,” Johnson said, it is important to validate the concerns that have been brought forth, but he didn’t feel as though any legitimate concerns had been left unaddressed.
“Through this journey, at least from my perspective, the answers that have been provided by the developers have been sound and I think that’s what in part led in part to a favorable recommendation from our planning commission,” he said. “That being said, I’ve been taking a lot of the concerns that have been brought forth...we continue to produce a punch list of questions that folks feel have still not been answered.”
Johnson plans to work with the developer’s appointed representative, Rob Etkin, to represent the project and visit homes along Chesterfield Avenue to meet residents in the evening to talk about their additional concerns at the discretion of those community members.
Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley said since the ordinance was tabled, it is up to the council to decide when they want the vote to be added to agenda again. The extended public comment period ended Nov. 4.
