Centreville Town Hall

Photo of Centreville Town Hall Building taken in March 2022

CENTREVILLE — After overwhelming citizen disapproval to allocate the Town’s remaining water and sewage capacity to the Carter Farm agrihood — during the public hearing on Oct. 20, the Centreville Town Council decided to table the project, to allow for additional public comment. The proposed ordinance, sponsored by council member Eric Johnson, would grant the remainder of the town’s available water and sewer allocations to the new development.


Agrihood site plan

If approved, the Carter Farm Agrihood development will bring 126 new homes to historic Centreville.

