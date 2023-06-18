BETTERTON — The town of Betterton is one of the smallest municipalities in Kent County, just shy of 300 residents, but it has undergone some big improvements of late. With the renovation of the tennis and basketball courts, upgrading Ericsson Avenue and adding some eye-catching and efficient improvements down at the beach, Town Manager Tom Mogle is doing work to ensure Betterton lives up to its motto: “Jewel of the Chesapeake.”


  

