BETTERTON — The town of Betterton is one of the smallest municipalities in Kent County, just shy of 300 residents, but it has undergone some big improvements of late. With the renovation of the tennis and basketball courts, upgrading Ericsson Avenue and adding some eye-catching and efficient improvements down at the beach, Town Manager Tom Mogle is doing work to ensure Betterton lives up to its motto: “Jewel of the Chesapeake.”
With zeal, Mogle showed the website for North Beach, Maryland, explaining where he is drawing some of his ideas from. It’s motto, strangely enough, is “The Jewel of the Chesapeake,” exactly like Betterton’s except with the article up front.
“They stole our slogan, so I guess it’s only fair we take their ideas,” Mogle said with a laugh.
At Mayor Donald Sutton and the town council’s urging, Mogle has been making changes to Betterton ever since coming onboard as town manager.
As someone who lived in the area as a kid and who graduated from the local high school, Mogle enjoys his job, saying that his diverse career choices, like editor for Recorded Books, an audiobook company, has prepared him for this kind of unique work.
Under a beautiful portrait of Betterton from yesteryear in the town hall, Mogle discussed some of the projects.
Perhaps the most noticeable changes have been at Betterton Beach. Behind the bathhouse, at Rigby slope, all the scraggly bushes and ivy have been ripped out. The invasive Norway Maple, an ancient huge tree, also had to be brought down. Under all that mess, stones were discovered, making a gentle incline just under some new, non-invasive plant life.
A French drain, used to reroute water from the condominiums, was installed by Mike Jensen of Unity Landscape as well.
Because they got approval of a critical area under erosion mitigation, the county footed the bill. Mogle thanked Bill Mackie, director of Planning, Housing and Zoning, who spearheaded the project.
“Bill put everything together. He was excellent,” Mogle said.
The beach is about to be wheelchair accessible too. A rubber walkway costing $6,625, called a Mobi Mat, will be placed on the sand leading down to the water. Mogle said when the Department of Natural Resources inspected the Rigby stairwell for a wheelchair ramp, they said they couldn’t do that, it was too expensive. However, they could put a walkway in that is ADA compliant.
There are many more plans for the beach, Mogle added. He suggested possibly putting planters beside the boardwalk to help control the blowing sands.
With the beach cleanup a success this year, the place beautified, lifeguards at the ready, and the water warming up, the beach is primed to be busy.
Betterton has always been family friendly, but even more so with the recent improvements to the park, Mogle said. Not only does the park have new playground equipment courtesy of Joe Stock, who worked with Greenwell to write the grant needed.
There are new nets, hoops that now face each other in full court fashion and expertly painted lines. The tennis courts are redone, ready for summer action. The price tag: $119,401.94 for the tennis courts and $93,033.24 for the basketball courts; the funding came from a DNR Local Parks and Infrastructure grant.
Mogle mentioned the persistence of pickle ball players and assured the nets can be lowered to accommodate them also.
However, these fun things don’t mean anything if Betterton’s roads are eaten up by erosion. Mogle pointed out the areas overlooking the water at Bayside Boulevard were so problematic, it constituted an emergency. That being the case, $500,000 of FEMA money was granted to get the revetment done after a drawn-out process pertaining to zoning. The town provided a 25% match.
The work happened in two stages, Mogle said. The putting down of riprap (rocks) on the shore, then the grading it out to create a slope to plant.
A local worker chopping away with a weed whacker described how the work was done, seeing it all from afar. It was more cost-efficient, he surmised, to deliver the riprap by truck instead of by boat. After that, an amphibious vehicle alternated from land and water to dump the rocks onto the shore. “It was a really cool thing to see,” the worker remarked.
The second phase was grading out the rocks, smoothing and filling, preparing the land to plant.
Overlooking the bluffs now, residents and visitors see more of a gentle transition of sentiment leading down into the Sassafras.
Along the back end of Betterton, improvements are also being done. One of the biggest projects is about to begin on one of the town’s primary thoroughfares, Ericsson Avenue.
Betterton was awarded a $50,000 Community Development Block Grant, to upgrade it, similar to the Wheeler Avenue upgrade.
The new project will include repaving, improving the storm drainage, reconstructing and replacing sidewalks, and replacing water and sewer lines.
The work will extend from Howell Point Road to Idlewhile Avenue.
