CENTREVILLE — The Cemetery Advisory Committee for Chesterfield is raising concern over the potential sale of the cemetery. Nancy Lewis, CAC chair, said she isn’t sure what the ramifications of selling are.
The committee, appointed by the town manager, meets monthly to advise the town on cemetery related business. CAC members first learned of the discussion to sell Chesterfield in February of this year, Lewis said, but as yet the topic of sale has not gone for public discussion.
From information Lewis has gathered, she said she believes the property is slated to be sold by January 2023 and a vote by Centreville Town Council could take place soon.
“We want to go and speak before the vote, and we want people to know what is happening. Some live out of town. And we feel we need a handicap access to the columbarium, but we don’t want to raise the money and not know where it may be going in future,” she said.
Lewis referenced a drawing prepared some time ago by Mike Whitehill showing handicapped access to the columbarium at the cemetery.
“In the future, the CAC will need to work on this handicapped accessible access. The expense of such access could be supported with a CAC fundraiser if the cemetery is not going to be sold,” she noted.
Chesterfield Cemetery is one of just six cemeteries managed by a municipality in Maryland.
Lewis said the annual upkeep costs about $33,000. When her family plot was purchased, part of the price they paid was directed to an established perpetuity fund to be kept and used for care for the cemetery, she noted. And while the CAC isn’t directly involved with funding, they do fundraise to help assist with various needs and improvements.
“For so long it (the perpetuity fund) was a deep, dark secret,” Lewis said. “I was surprised that the new town manager was so open with us.”
Town Manager Chip Koogle reported the fund balance was $221,965 as of August 2022.
In May, Koogle also reported to the CAC, “many budget concerns, beginning with the water and sewer system.”
According to those meeting minutes, Koogle said the town plans to replace or update services on Windsor and Belvedere as soon as possible, however, money needs to be found to do the necessary repairs.
New projects are planned and water and sewer hookups need to be modernized along with workforce qualified to handle new equipment, Koogle said. He also noted he is working on a budget to pay down town debts.
Koogle said the town is looking for state and federal grant monies, and depending on how much grant funding is received, the funding would help the targeted date of 2026 to pay down debts. The town is working to find money in every way possible to cut expenses, Koogle said.
However in a September interview, Koogle said, “Selling the cemetery is less about settling the budget and more about removing the maintenance and oversight of something that’s just cumbersome …. It’s an an effort that I think that once upon a time (was) OK, but now it’s just not an efficient use town resources.”
Koogle said there will be discussions with the town council, and he is “sure” it will go to public comment and be put on the agenda at some point. Currently, there are no potential buyers, he said, nor do they have a potential buyer in mind. Koogle said there would be local interest.
The perpetuity fund will accompany the acquisition of the physical property; however, it is unknown if the buyers will have to pay the amount of the fund to acquire it. Koogle said he’s “not sure of what the details will be.”
“From an administrative perspective, the sale makes absolute sense. I’ve told people that there may be some changes with the cost that go with purchasing plots etc., but the cemetery will still be maintained with the same standard,” he said.
“It’s an emotional thing for all of us, and I just don’t think we’re getting all the information,” Lewis said.
Koogle said he believes the emotional side will be resolved as well once those concerns are addressed.
