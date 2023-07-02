From left, Easton Town Manager Don Richardson, Easton Volunteer Fire Department members Adam Mayock, Jeff Meintzer, Solomon James and Chris Hash, Sutphen employees Adam Bassney, Rich Miller and Jakob Gordon, EVFD Assistant Chief J.R. Dobson, Lawver Fire employee John Lawver, EVFD Chief Sonny Jones Jr., EVFD President Rick Stacey, Easton Mayor Megan Cook, and Lawver Fire employee David Chaires stand in front of Engine 63 and Engine 37 at the Sutphen Plant in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania.
From left, Easton Town Manager Don Richardson, Easton Volunteer Fire Department members Adam Mayock, Jeff Meintzer, Solomon James and Chris Hash, Sutphen employees Adam Bassney, Rich Miller and Jakob Gordon, EVFD Assistant Chief J.R. Dobson, Lawver Fire employee John Lawver, EVFD Chief Sonny Jones Jr., EVFD President Rick Stacey, Easton Mayor Megan Cook, and Lawver Fire employee David Chaires stand in front of Engine 63 and Engine 37 at the Sutphen Plant in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
A close look at the pump gauges and instruments on Engine 63.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Engine 67 is inspected at the Sutphen Plant in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania.
EASTON — On Tuesday, June 27, Easton town officials and Easton Volunteer Fire Department leaders traveled to the Sutphen Corporation plant in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, to inspect, purchase and bring home two new firetrucks.
The two trucks, Engine 63 and Engine 67, were custom built from the ground up to EVFD’s desired specifications. Engine 63 is a 2023 Sutphen Monarch 1,000 gallon pumper designed to respond to in-town hydrant areas. Engine 67 is a 2023 Sutphen Monarch 2,000 gallon pumper. It has an extra axle and holds an additional 1,000 gallons of water so that it can respond to non-hydrant spots in more rural areas.
Both trucks feature multiple easy-access hose connections and custom dimensions designed specifically so that the engines can operate on tight streets and alleys that may be hard to access around town.
EVFD apparatus chairman Jeff Meintzer said, “Being able to deploy hoses and things rapidly is important, seconds count in the fire industry.”
Meintzer added “It’s very firefighter friendly … These trucks can turn tighter, there’s several features and little touches added that make the whole process a lot easier for us.”
These trucks will be the fourth and fifth engines in the EVFD’s stable, and they are replacing two units that are over 20 years old.
“We are very grateful to the Town of Easton for their help in acquiring these trucks. “The town staff has been fantastic through this whole arrangement.” Meintzer said
Mayor Megan Cook said, “The Easton Volunteer Fire Department is a huge asset to our residents. These new trucks have state of the art equipment that will allow them to more effectively do their jobs, and to be safer while doing it.”
Cook continued, “They mean everything to us. You really have to respect the men and women who give up their family time and their safety to keep our community safe.”
While the trucks were outfitted with up to date safety equipment and technological features, the aesthetics held true to the classic look of a historic Easton fire engine.
“We love it, it’s beautiful. If nothing else, it’s a beautiful truck,” Meinzter said. “When you put things on paper, that’s one thing, but when you actually get to see it in real life, and it turns out just how you intended, that’s the icing on the cake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.