EASTON — The Town of Easton held a groundbreaking ceremony for phase 1 of the East-West Rail Trail extension on Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. The event was held at the future location of the trail near the corner of S. Hanson Street and Station Lane, which is near Idlewild Park and the First Baptist Church.
About 50 people assembled under a white tent which had trail maps clipped up, a lectern positioned and free coffee. Comptroller Peter Franchot sent his Deputy Press Secretary Barbara Sauers to give a proclamation.
“It is such a good outlet for people to have, especially when we’re all in our houses confined,” Sauers said.
The proclamation read: “Best wishes for a successful project that improves the quality of life for all residents.”
The town was awarded a $950,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s Recreation Trails Program to construct the trail. The trail includes landscaping, benches, trash cans and pet waste stations. Trees will also be planted at the site.
“It is an asset to our town and all the residents that live nearby. It’s a multi-use trail so yes to bikes and dogs, and people are all welcome,” said Kody Cario, project manager from the engineering department.
Mayor Robert Willey took the podium as people were applauding.
“Today represents the start of construction of the next section of the Eastern Trail of the Rails to Trails system. The project started several years ago and is now a step closer to completion. We will have several miles to add to our system. The public works crew did the lion’s share of the work,” Willey said.
There were many construction workers in yellow vests and camouflage ball caps who were celebrated for their work building the path.
“We have one trail that runs north and south through town” said Town Engineer Rick Van Emburgh. “This one will go east and west through town and we will connect all the different pieces. It will be done by late summer. It’s five and half miles long and ten feet wide.”
The actual building of the trail, however, is no walk in the park. “What is hard is getting through the woods and vegetation,” said Dustin Otto, division manager of the construction crew undertaking the project. “Taking the trees down is the most labor intensive. We take them away and recycle them locally. It will be great for the neighborhood especially when it connects to the bridge which is such a beautiful spot, where Glenwood Avenue is.”
The project is all about making connections across the town’s current trail system.
Phase 1 will connect the existing north-south Rail Trail (near Maryland Avenue and Aurora Street) to Moton Park (Port Street). This portion of the trail is nearly one-mile long. Construction will begin in early December and is expected to be completed by June of 2022.
Phase 2 of east-west Rail Trail, currently in design, will extend Phase 1 through Moton Park, across MD-322 at Glenwood Avenue, to the Tred Avon River Pedestrian Bridge. Phase 2 construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2022, once all approvals and permits are obtained. The plan is to complete construction without any interruption.
