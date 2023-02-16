EASTON — Eye Over Easton, Easton’s new interactive map, is now available to the public.
Eye Over Easton uses aerial imagery as a backdrop to access and visualize all kinds of information, including planning, zoning, environmental and parcel data. Eye Over Easton is also where the public can view trash pick-up schedules and election wards. A user can interact with the map and its associated data by panning and scrolling to view a specific parcel. There is also a search feature to find a specific parcel by its address or its unique tax map or parcel number.
Selecting a feature provides users with additional information. For example, selecting a particular parcel provides the user with a link to the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.
Mayor Willey remarked, “We are delighted to launch this useful tool for our residents. It is our hope that our residents can utilize the Eye Over Easton interactive map to learn more about the geography of the town, obtain a better understanding of the zoning and topographical data, and to see how Town functions such as trash pick-up are carried out on a daily basis.” Mayor Willey added “It is a wonderful resource for our residents and we want to encourage everyone to try it out for themselves.”
Eye Over Easton is accessed by going to the Town of Easton’s website at www.eastonmd.gov and selecting the resources tab at the top of the page. Once there, an instructional video is provided to help the user understand the basics of how to use the Eye Over Easton Interactive map.
The town hopes that the map experience is a valuable tool to help citizens experience Easton through a new lens. For more information, or for questions on how to use Eye Over Easton, please contact the Department of Planning and Zoning at 410-822-1943 or at planningandzoning@eastonmd.gov.
