EASTON — The town of Easton Building Inspection Division and Code Enforcement Office recently announced that it has received AC251 accreditation, administered by the prestigious International Accreditation Service (IAS). AC251, Building Code Regulatory Agencies & Third-Party Service Providers, is a standard to recognize building departments that are committed to excellence and have met the national standard to provide public safety services for their communities. Easton is still the only Building Inspection and Code Enforcement Office in Maryland to be accredited.
Achieving this accreditation demonstrates that the town implements best practices for public safety and have met the requirements that include plan review, permitting, and inspection of the following fields of code enforcement: structural and life safety, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, energy, existing building, property maintenance, fuel gas, and swimming pool and spa.
The accreditation process was initiated in 2014 by Town Manager Don Richardson (then the Code Official), who said, “We wanted an independent verification that we are operating at acceptable standards and not imposing excessive process and procedures on the property owners and contractors working in the town of Easton. We also wanted to identify the strengths and weaknesses of our organization so that we can continually improve our services to meet the needs of the community.”
Records are now kept by current Code Official Tom Diem, who ensures that the necessary information needed for IAS’s reassessment, which occurs every 12-18 months, is correct..
“I have been involved with each assessment and reassessment," Diem said. "We track everything we do from the plan review process, through the inspection process, all the way to closure of that application.”
According to Diem, the purpose of the accreditation for Easton is that a system of checks and balances is created, and goals are met.
“It’s important that we have somebody checking us to make sure that we are continuing to provide a high level of plan review and inspection processes to keep the citizens of Easton safe," he said. "Safety is our number one priority.”
To Easton’s Mayor Robert Willey, the IAS Certification is more than just a plaque to hang on the wall.
“What it's caused us to do is to take a whole new look at the permitting procedures," Willey said. "It’s also changed the inspectors' attitude. They know they're there to help and guide people through what is sometimes a lengthy process.”
For more information about the IAS accreditation program, visit: https://www.iasonline.org
