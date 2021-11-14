CENTREVILLE — For years, sitting behind a desk at the middle point of Centreville’s town square, a stage in front of her, a crowd behind her and some young performer in the eye of the spectacle doing something most, including herself, would find terribly frightening, Natasha Dawson has found inspiration.
When asked what’s continued to motivate her serving the community this way — as the creator and judge of Centreville Idol, a local singing contest and one of Centreville Day’s most popular exhibits since 2016 — Dawson replied, “just seeing (the kids’) bravery going up to perform in front of the crowd.”
“Some of them have never performed before,” she said. “And having people out there supporting them (helps) boost their self-esteem and gives them confidence.”
A sixth grade math teacher at Centreville Middle School, Dawson is the longest active volunteer contributing to the formation of Centreville Day, which celebrated its 10th annual event Saturday, Oct. 23. Dawson, a lifelong Centreville resident, has lent a hand in her hometown’s family-fun celebration since the beginning, pitching the Idol idea after a couple of years of hired performers.
“I think it’s a great thing for Centreville because there aren’t lots of things going on in Centreville for kids or families to do,” Dawson said. “So it’s nice to have something for kids and families to come and do, even if it’s just once a year.”
Dawson said her sense of responsibility and service derive from her family. In fact, she is a second-generation educator at Centreville Middle School. Her parents met as coworkers when the school was based out of what is now the county’s Board of Education building, the former Centreville High School on Chesterfield Avenue, and eventually transferred when the new school building was built.
“We’re a family of educators. Education has always been emphasized in the household as being really important,” Dawson said. “That was always instilled in all of this.
“I’ve always wanted to, you know, help people,” she said.
At this year’s Centreville Day, Dawson was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Jennifer Moore of the Queen Anne’s County Historical Society and Centreville Main Street Manager Carol D’Agostino – a token of gratitude for a decade of service.
“Even though it’s a town event, it’s an event that is organized from the ground up,” D’Agostino said of Centreville Day, which she has helped organize with the Centreville Day Steering Committee since 2013. “The volunteers have an opportunity to mold it every year and critique it.”
D’Agostino said there is a clear connection between the event’s volunteers, its free-form planning, and its ultimate success.
“Everyone has an opportunity to bring something new to the table and flesh it out,” she said. “And the quality of Centreville Day, I think, really reflects the fact that folks contribute and take pride in their ideas.”
