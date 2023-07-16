ROCK HALL — Beach days are about to get better.
Ferry Park Beach is getting a toy box, filled with toys kids of any age and gender can borrow, use and return at the end of their beach day.
The box was built by 12-year-old Rock Hall resident Cydni Fletcher — with a little help from her mom Gwen Crouch and Crouch’s friend John. The idea for the box came from a Facebook post of a similar type of box in New Jersey.
“I went to the (Ferry Park) beach and I saw some kids there and they didn’t have anything to play with and I saw that on Facebook and I figured that would be something fun to do,” Cydni said in an interview.
Cydni, a Girl Scout with Troop 404, hopes to get her carpentry badge from making the box, but said she did the project because she “thought it would be fun.”
Constructing the toy box was Cydni’s first carpentry project.
“It was scary because I had all the stuff (tools) in my power, but other than that it was pretty good,” she said of using the tools to complete the project.
Cydni also painted the box — with a little help because “her arm got tired” — to say “Rock Hall Ferry Park Beach play and return.”
The box itself is made of pallets, which Crouch said were donated for the project. Also donated were the paints and screws used to construct the box, as well as everything inside it.
In total, the toy box took three days to construct.
Filling the box did not take long either.
“First we started (with a Facebook post asking people) to send something if they wanted to donate, but then we put an Amazon (registry together) and people started buying things,” Cydni said.
“Cydni picked out 39 things for the registry that she wanted to fill the toy box,” Crouch said. “Within three days the community had bought every one of them.”
Items varied in price from about $6 to $36, Crouch said. The registry totaled over $500.
“That was the most fun part,” Cydni said of choosing items for the registry.
“It was really cool because it was like everybody was helping,” she said of people buying everything she picked out.
So, what’s in the box?
Buckets, shovels, trucks, tractors, boats, sand molds, footballs, water guns, kites, boogie boards, beach balls and much more. Cydni’s favorite: a red, white and blue beach ball with stars on it. Crouch most likes a set of ducks, something which hadn’t been included on the registry.
“There’s something for everybody to play with, because you want to be all inclusive of everyone,” Cydni said.
She said when she was thinking about what to put on the registry, she tried to think about the toys that other kids would like, and what would be safe if it got into the hands of toddlers.
Alongside the toys, the box has a first aid kit and three lifejackets, sized toddler, youth and adult. Those items will be hanging on the back of the box, Crouch said.
Cydni said she decided to add a first aid kit and lifejackets to the box because knowing people can get hurt or potentially drown scared her.
Other additional items include a pump for the inflatables so no one has to blow them up and sunblock.
The box does not have a lid, but Crouch said there will be a bungee cord over the top to keep things from flying out. The inflatable tubes are hung on the side of the box so as not to take up too much space within it.
The toys are available for anyone to use and can be returned to the box when folks are done. The toy box will be available while the beach is open for public use and will be stored in the off season.
While all of the items on the registry have been purchased, Crouch said people can still drop items off.
“I’m just really excited to see everybody playing with it,” Cydni said. “And thanks for helping,” she said to those who contributed to the project.
“Rock Hall is such a supportive community,” Crouch said. “Any project that she’s ever done, whether it be for school or Scouts, the community has just pulled together and helped her. It’s been wonderful.
Cydni and Crouch both said when the project began, they did not expect so much community engagement.
The toy box was installed at the beach Tuesday.
“It’s going to be really exciting seeing all of the little kids playing with the toys and having fun,” Cydni said.
Cydni said she could see herself doing another community project like this — though perhaps not one involving so much carpentry.
