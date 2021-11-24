DENTON — Maryland Transportation Secretary Sean Powell met with Caroline County officials Nov. 16 to discuss the Draft FY 2022 – FY 2027 Consolidated Transportation Program, which details the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year capital budget.
The meeting was part of MDOT’s annual tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the Hogan Administration’s $16.4 billion investment over the next six years in transit, highways, motor vehicle services, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officials also discussed the Maryland Transportation Authority’s $2.8 billion in additional investments in Maryland’s toll roads and bridges.“As promised, we crafted this budget to invest in preserving our aging infrastructure, delivering projects to support Maryland’s economic recovery and creating a shelf of projects for the next generation,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “This approach to infrastructure investment allows us to maintain a state of good repair and be ready to quickly move projects into construction with any new federal transportation funding.”
The Draft CTP outlines investments in each of MDOT’s transportation business units funded by the Transportation Trust Fund, including: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office. The FY 2022 operating budget totals $2.24 billion.
This $16.4 billion Draft FY 2022 – FY 2027 capital budget focuses on system preservation, major projects, planning and engineering. More than half of the budget – $8.2 billion – will go toward preserving aging infrastructure.
MTA is facing $2 billion in state of good repair needs on its transit network. MDOT as a whole is facing a $7 billion state of good repair backlog, including needs on highways and bridges, and also at port, airport and motor vehicle facilities.
Along with a focus on system preservation, major projects, planning and engineering, Deputy Secretary Powell highlighted several other priorities, including:• delivering infrastructure projects statewide in a way that incorporates technology, flexibility and future growth;• providing safe and accessible mobility choices for all users, including pedestrians and bicyclists, that consider the interplay of land use and transportation decisions; and• establishing a sustainable, customer-focused transportation vision that incorporates roadway, transit, freight, air and port infrastructure.Powell also noted that in September, Governor Larry Hogan announced $16.8 million in grants to support bicycle, pedestrian and trail improvements through 42 projects across the state. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $38,000 through the Recreational Trails Program to hire a lead trail technician for Tuckahoe State Park, Martinak State Park, Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area and Sassafras Natural Resources Management Area.
SHA Administrator Tim Smith discussed the importance of maintaining the state’s highways and bridges. As SHA works on completing projects throughout the state, its focus remains on asset management, accessibility and mobility.
Smith emphasized the need to provide safe access to all users, including people who travel by foot, bicycle and scooter. SHA’s Context Driven Guide is changing the way the administration delivers projects. Using these guidelines, SHA considers the context of an area — including surrounding land use and other factors — throughout the planning process to determine which options and design features will make the area safer and more accessible for all.SHA has projects under way across the state, including work in Caroline County. SHA is investing $950,000 to address Caroline County’s top transportation priority, MD 404 intersection improvements at MD 328 outside Denton. In November 2019, SHA completed an initial phase of improvements and reconstructed traffic islands, replaced the signal and restriped the roadway to provide interim left-turn lanes. Construction is now underway on a second phase to create full-length left-turn lanes and resurface the intersection. Work is anticipated to be complete in early 2022.
In addition, SHA is working this fall to resurface MD 331 through Goldsboro and Henderson and MD 328 south of Denton.
MDTA Capital Planning Director Melissa Williams discussed the Bay Bridge’s automated lane closure system, a project that will allow for more efficient opening and closing of lanes for two-way traffic operations on the bridges. The project will include overhead lane-use control signals, dynamic message signs, horizontal swing gates and illuminated pavement markers. Work began in February 2020 on the Eastern Shore and January 2021 in Anne Arundel County. The project includes reconstructing and realigning US 50 eastbound in the former toll plaza area. In fall 2022, the automated lane closure system is expected to be in place in both directions of US 50.
In February, the Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the ongoing Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study was made available for public review and comment at baycrossingstudy.com. The MDTA held in-person and virtual public hearings in April, and the comment period ended in May. The MDTA expects to identify a Selected Corridor Alternative and publish a combined Final Environmental Impact Statement/Record of Decision this winter.
Williams also discussed the statewide implementation of all-electronic tolling. Construction for highway speed all-electronic tolling on new gantries and removal or partial removal of existing toll plazas is underway at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, JFK Memorial Highway and the Nice/Middleton Bridge. A study is underway for the I-895/Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Plaza and Interchange Improvements, which will allow MDTA to bring highway speed all-electronic tolling to the Harbor Tunnel.In addition, she discussed the MDTA’s launch of DriveEzMD, the new home for all things tolling in Maryland. The April launch of DriveEzMD included a new website, web chat, customer call center with expanded hours, text notifications and more.
MTA Local Transit Support Director Travis Johnston discussed the agency’s investments and priorities throughout the state, including keeping the transit system in a state of good repair. He also discussed MTA’s first 50-year Statewide Transit Plan, expected to be complete by the end of the year. Building upon existing regional and local transit plans across the state, the plan will outline a 50-year vision for transit in Maryland help define transit needs across the state for future generations.
MTA said it makes a significant investment in transit in Caroline County by providing nearly $1.3 million in operating and capital grants to support for Delmarva Community Transit in collaboration with Kent and Talbot counties. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caroline County in conjunction with Kent and Talbot counties, will receive nearly $2.3 million in federal relief funds to support transit operations and/or capital needs for Delmarva Community Transit.
MVA Chief of Staff Katie McEvoy reminded those in attendance that MVA remains under an appointment only operation, allowing the administration to efficiently serve more customers. Most branches have returned to pre-pandemic levels or are exceeding monthly transactions from previous years. Among other recent changes, customers can now renew a license up to 12 months in advance. In addition, MVA extended the new photo requirement from every eight years to every 16 years. For Commercial Driver’s License customers, expiration dates on all CDL products will be changing from five years to eight years, the same as the non-commercial license.
MVA offers more transactions online than ever before and customers are taking advantage of those services more than ever. Those services will be enhanced with the final rollout of MVA’s IT modernization project, known as Customer Connect, in December. Phase 1 of Customer Connect was completed in July 2020. Phase 2 will include driver services, driver enforcement, investigations and financial services.McEvoy provided an update on the federal REAL ID requirement. She said MVA is working hard to ensure every Marylander is prepared for the new deadline of May 3, 2023. Currently 83% of Marylanders are REAL ID compliant, one of the highest in the nation.
She also discussed the Hogan Administration’s recent announcement of more than $5,000 for Caroline County agencies to address highway safety.
MAA Regional Aviation Assistance Director Ashish Solanki said MAA remains focused on improving facilities and services for customers while creating opportunities for domestic and international service. Driven by the mission to provide safe, reliable and efficient service, projects include: an airport-wide restroom renovation program; aviation fuel storage replacement and expansion; electrical feeder replacements; airfield lighting vault upgrades; and passenger boarding bridge replacement.
After a short pause due to the pandemic, MAA is moving forward with a major, multi-year terminal improvement to the center of operations for Southwest Airlines, the largest airline partner at BWI. The Concourse A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System Project will create an enhanced travel experience for passengers and supporting future growth of Southwest. Improvements include direct concourse-to-concourse connectivity for passengers, new food and retail concessions, modern restrooms and expanded airline hold rooms, all atop a new baggage handling system.
MAA also is also advancing site preparation and utility work to support construction of a major aircraft maintenance facility for Southwest, the carrier’s first such maintenance hangar in the Northeast.
MAA continues to support aviation by working with its 35 public-use airports in the state. Through the Statewide Aviation Grants program that provides state funding and support for airport improvements across Maryland, MAA intends to administer $1.6 million in grants during Fiscal 2022 for regional airports across Maryland.
