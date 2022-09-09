TRAPPE — At the Sept. 7 meeting, the Trappe Town Council discussed funding from the Mid-Shore Regional Council. Commissioner Brian Schmidt talked about the $500,000 grant that may be coming their way.
“If it all actually works through, then we’ve got $500,000 coming to us to put towards getting our pump stations re-done and getting one of the ponds dredged out. That way we are not borrowing money. It’s a grant fund,” Schmidt said.
The pond to be dredged would be the sludge or lagoon pond behind the building at the wastewater treatment plant. The application for the grant was recently submitted to the MSRC and the council expects to hear back between now and October. Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan was at the council meeting and reported what conditions need to be met if the grant is issued.
“If we don’t receive any questions or concerns then it’s looking pretty favorable. Then we’ll have two years from when we receive the funds to spend them on the two pump station upgrades and the sludge removal,” Ryan said.
Next, commissioners moved to adopt the 2022 Talbot County Hazard Mitigation and Community Resilience Plan as the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Town of Trappe. This is a plan of action for natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and other emergencies.
Following that, commissioners looked at a request from a citizen to change Mullikin Lane into a one-way street. Nicholas Newnam talked about the request.
“The resident that brought it to our attention hasn’t been to either the Planning Commission or the town meeting to talk about it. It looks like we have a list of names here, residents who are against it, turning it into a one way street, 15 of them,” Newnam said.
With 15 names against making Mullikin Lane a one-way street, commissioners moved to leave the road the way it’s been.
Next, commissioners looked at the Atlantic Broadband/Breezeline Franchise Renewal Proposal. The council is still negotiating with the company. Town Attorney Ryan says the town needs more time to negotiate.
“So we are going to push this to next month. We’re still negotiating with them. They’ve accepted most of the terms except for interruptions of service and the penalty if representatives make an appointment and don’t show,” Ryan said.
Ryan recommends people with complaints against Atlantic Broadband/Breezeline call the town office to register their complaint.
“So maybe if you would post something on the website or at the town office that if you have a complaint or concern about the customer service, specifically related to Atlantic Broadband, if you could let the town office know, we can share those concerns with them while we’re negotiating the agreement,” Ryan said.
Following that, the council heard from Ryan Showalter, who is representing the Lakeside development on HOA documents, declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions for Lakeside at Trappe and supplemental community design guidelines.
“As part of any planned community, Lakeside is going to have a set of covenants which primarily provide the structure and function for the homeowners association. So any spaces that aren’t owned by individual residents or transferred to the town will be eventually owned by the homeowners association; common areas, forest, the parks other than the town parks and the homeowners association will charge an annual fee to maintain those open spaces,” Showalter said.
The homeowners association would also manage amenities such as the clubhouse and swimming pool. Showalter mentioned that there would be established rules for living in the community.
“Like most homeowners associations this will also establish rules for living in the community that are designed to maintain the character of the community so that you won’t have trash cans sitting at the street for days after they’re picked up. You can’t have untagged or abandoned vehicles parked in driveways and a series of rules that are intended to try to maintain uniformity in the character of the community,” Showalter said.
Following that, the council heard from residents about overcrowded parking for soccer games on Diamond Street. The soccer games are held at Home Run Baker Park in Trappe. Cars are parking on the street for hours at a time and the residents are wondering what can be done.
Some have been unable to get out of their driveways. Council members have offered to email the sheriff to go down there when games are taking place to talk to the soccer players who are parking in the neighborhoods.
