TRAPPE — The Trappe Town Council meeting began Wednesday night with the swearing in of commissioner-elect Gregory Fries. During the June 7 election, Fries received 38 votes compared to his opponent Rosalie Potter who received 25 votes. Fries was sworn in by Kathi Duvall, Talbot County Circuit Court Clerk.
Next, commissioners heard testimony from the public on renewing Breezeline cable and wireless internet service for the area. According to the Federal Cable Act, municipalities are required to hold public hearings to ensure that the citizens who use the service are satisfied before renewing. Only one person attended the public hearing to voice a complaint that the service goes out frequently and is off and on for him on a regular basis. The renewal will occur in September.
Following that, Commissioner Tonya Pritchett gave a report on her time at the Maryland Municipal League convention held in Ocean City June 12 through the 15.
Pritchett said she was grateful for the opportunity to attend the convention.
“This was a wonderful opportunity to network with other cities, towns and government officials. There were hundreds of exhibits full of information regarding available services, resources and grants to help meet the needs of our team.”
“Based on my current concerns for the town, many of the courses I chose to attend revolved around grant administration and where to find grants,” said Pritchett. “I had the opportunity to sit in roundtable discussions with representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. I chose to learn as much as possible about the American Rescue Plan funds.”
Next, the council revisited the chicken ordinance which increases the amount of live chickens per household from four to 12. It restricts the size of chicken coops to no larger than 250 square feet in the town limits. The town council will hold a public hearing on the proposals at the August 3 meeting.
Finally, the council discussed a proposal to open up a garage with several bays to work on cars in a large building next to Nelson’s Auction house downtown. They said a man reached out to them and asked about it. He said he wanted the 10,000 square foot garage to work on the cars, but also run it as a for-profit school to teach students how to work on cars. He said he would teach about 15-20 students at a time and would teach students how to also work on diesel and electric cars as well.
