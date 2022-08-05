TRAPPE — The Trappe town council met to discuss chicken ownership in the town, annexing two properties, making Mullikin Street a one-way thoroughfare and the Lakeside development.
Owners of chickens in the town zoned in R1, R2 and R3 are now allowed to keep a maximum of 12 chickens instead of four.
The town is also removing the requirement for a special exception to keep chickens. The council allows chicken coops with fences providing the footprint does not exceed 250 square feet and the single family home has a lot of at least 8,000 square feet.
Residents are not allowed to keep roosters or crowing hens and chickens must be kept for personal enjoyment and household use but not for business. No person shall keep chickens within the town without first obtaining a permit from the town office.
The property owner shall also register the chickens through the Maryland Poultry Premises Registration Program with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, and shall provide the town with a copy of such registration annually. All feed for animals shall be stored in predator-proof containers. No person shall slaughter any chickens on the property.
Next, the town council discussed annexing properties owned by 8342 Investments LLC and land owned by Morrison LLC. The combination of the land is 16.54 acres and is located on the northeast side of Lover’s Lane. Both parcels are considered industrial properties.
“Right now the Morrison property is vacant and 8342 Investments has an industrial type storage facility there. I think the property owner there would like to eventually run his business out of there which is restoring vehicles,” said Lyndsey Ryan, town attorney.
Next, resident Ken Calcagnini brought before the council a request to change Mullikin Lane to a one-way street. He cited cars traveling at high speeds as they come off of Route 50 as being a primary reason for the change. He also spoke of the road being too narrow for cars going in opposite directions with very little room to spare.
“The street measures out at 16 feet and 3 inches, so if we do the math, with the average car at about 7 feet 3 inches, that leaves about 1 foot and 7 inches between passing,” said Calcagnini.
Council President Nicholas Newnam said he wants the planning commission to look at whether the street should be changed to one way.
“I’d like to make a recommendation that we send it to the planning commission and let them look at it, make some recommendations and then let that come back to us to see what they say and then we can look at it and go that way,” said Newnam.
Following that, the council turned to the topic of the Lakeside Development project and a packet they received from the development group last week detailing their HOA and other operations. The council moved to table Lakeside development HOA documents and declaration of liens for a month so council members can have more time to read them.
Ryan Showalter, attorney spokesperson for the Lakeside project, explained some of what is in the package.
“The governance of the project will be handled by a homeowner’s association. So the open space, the common areas, the pool, the clubhouse, those amenities are going to be owned by the homeowner’s association and maintained by the homeowner’s association,” said Showalter.
