TRAPPE — Trappe Town Council members met and discussed building their new town hall. Brian Schmidt, Vice President of the Trappe town council said the county voted last week to give the town of Trappe, over 4 acres of park land in the town for one dollar.
“The county voted to transfer that park to the town of Trappe for $1 so that we can have the ability to build a new town hall, as we see fit, and hopefully utilize the remaining four acres of space out there to better organize the town,” said Schmidt.
The terms of the $1 transfer are that the land must be transferred for the same amount if transferred in the future and the playground equipment on the land must remain during its lifespan of up to the year 2028. Schmidt says the town appreciates the transfer from the county.
“It was very generous of the county to do that, to essentially give that back to the town and we look forward to utilizing it,” said Schmidt.
Next, the council discussed the old auction house in town. Some interest in the property has been expressed to be a mechanic shop run by a person who wants to tutor kids on basic car care such as doing oil changes. The shop would be a for-profit endeavor with as many as 21 students being tutored.
“It would be light stuff not working out dents in your car or changing engines. It is general maintenance of fixing cars. There’ll be a brand new building going in there, so it’s not going to be the actual auction house building,” said Schmidt.
The town gave preliminary approval for the project which citing a lack of mechanics in the local auto industry hopes to teach more local high school kids how to work on cars.
The Trappe Town Council meets the first Wednesday of every month.
