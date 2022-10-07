TRAPPE — The Trappe Town Council met and first on the agenda was noting a plaque from the Lakeside development. Commissioner Nicholas Newnam announced the plaque that came with a giant pair of scissors.
“It looks like we got a picture with a little bit of a plaque and it says Lakeside of Trappe in recognition with the town of Trappe. Thank you for your continued support for Lakeside of Trappe and the ribbon cutting on October 5, 2022,” said Newnam.
Next, the council heard from Joe Tabeling with CQI Associates LLC about a greenhouse gas emissions assessment for the town.
“Earlier this year, Annapolis decided to pass a Climate Control Act. It was originally called a Greenhouse Gas Emission Bill. When it first came out in January, the concept was the elimination of all use of natural gas and diesel fuel used by any municipality or university that is getting state or federal funding,” said Tabeling.
The council noted that they have a generator that runs on diesel and other equipment that uses propane gas.
“By the year 2031, there has to be a reduction of greenhouse gas being produced from either electricity, natural gas, or cars of 60% based off of what your usage was in 2006. At the end of 2023, the EPA is going to be evaluating the different programs that are out there and the different buildings that are out there and determining what the charge is going to be as far as the penalty. The penalties will go into effect as of 2024 and it will be a minimum right now of $51 dollars a pound. It is projected that they can go as high as $110 a pound. You have 3000 pounds and that’s a $15,000 penalty every year,” said Tabeling.
The council decided to table the discussion for an upcoming meeting to have more time to read and study the town’s greenhouse gas emissions report.
Lyndsey Ryan, Trappe town attorney, spoke about the Lakeside Development stormwater maintenance and performance for the town.
“So, as you all know, as part of the development there are stormwater management facilities associated with the development. This declaration provides that the property owner and or any successor who owns these stormwater facilities, has a duty to operate and maintain them, keep them free of trash and weeds and in working order,” said Ryan.
The town wants to make sure the development maintains its stormwater management facilities or be penalized.
“The town has an easement to go onto or into the stormwater management facilities to maintain or operate them. It also provides that the town has the authority to inspect them and the cost to be reimbursed. There’s performance security. There’s also provisions for if the stormwater facilities are not maintained appropriately after the town giving the property owner sufficient notice, the town has the authority to go in and have the necessary work completed and to add a 30% charge on top of that to the property owner,” said Ryan.
Lakeside attorney Ryan Showalter talked about the easement and the responsibility of the homeowners association to maintain the stormwater facilities or be penalized if the town has to step in to service them.
“I think it’s highly improbable, but if for some reason they don’t and the town tells them that they need to and they still failed to maintain them, you have the right to enter their property, maintain them at the owner’s expense and this declaration gives you the ability to charge a 30% penalty, a disincentive to make sure that they’re maintained by the homeowners association,” said Showalter.
The council approved the stormwater facilities declaration 5-0 as a template that can be revisited and changed if necessary in the future.
The council also discussed the town snow removal contract. They are stuck with the company they have because no other snow removal companies have completed the bid process. The company’s contract expires on December 31, 2022 and the company wants to raise their fees 20% from $3,500 a plow to $4,200 a plow.
Commissioner Newnam says the fee is per plow not per storm.
“If they come out and plow and then go home, that is $4,200. If they come back out and plow again that’s another $4,200. So like last year when we had that snow that came in and then the wind blew really hard and they had to come out and plow again, they charged us for two snow plows which was seven grand for that one snow event,” said Newnam.
Since there are no other bidders, the council approved the renewal with the rate increase 5-0.
The next meeting of the Trappe council is Wednesday November 2nd at 6:00 p.m.
