EASTON — A Trappe man was arrested May 22 after an alleged assault and arson threat, police said.
Police arrested Ronald James Miller, 33, after receiving a call about a domestic incident from his ex-girlfriend and cohabitant Angel Bowers.
Officers from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office met with Bowers, who told police that she was arguing with Miller, her ex-boyfriend, when he allegedly assaulted her by pushing her, according to police reports.
Bowers also showed officers text messages threatening arson, which were allegedly sent by Miller, stating: “I miss work Monday I’m setting this house on fire...arson charges...cmon with it.”
A press release from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office also stated that Miller threatened to burn her vehicle.
Inside the residence, officers talked with Miller, who admitted to sending the message to Bowers. Police said that Miller told them he did push Bowers, but that he only pushed her hand away as she was trying to push him.
Miller was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing, where he was ordered held without bond. He was released from commitment on May 24 on a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to online court records.
Miller is expected to appear in court for trial on July 20 at 8:30 a.m.
