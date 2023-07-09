The Trappe post office has been closed for construction since October.
A sign on the front door of the Trappe post office warns of asbestos.
TRAPPE — There is no end in sight for the construction on Trappe’s post office, which has been closed since October.
“Construction work is scheduled to begin soon,” Mark Wahl, engagement organizational development analyst at the U.S. Postal Service, said in an email. “There is no timeframe to complete the repairs.”
The post office closed for construction in October, according to a notice from USPS in October. Currently, there is a sign posted on the front door of the post office that warns of asbestos.
Ann Frock, who had been picking up her mail from a post office box at the Trappe post office before the closure, said she had been told construction would be done by now.
“They told us back when it first started that they would be finished by April,” she said.
Frock said there haven’t been enough updates from postal service on the status of the building.
Currently, residents of Trappe with post office boxes are getting their mail at Cambridge’s post office.
Frock has been picking up her and her elderly neighbor’s mail from the Cambridge post office daily.
“Everybody in Trappe is pretty disrupted by this,” Frock said. “It’s sort of a hub of our community, and we would really like it to open and be a nice place again.”
