CHESTERTOWN — The Chestertown Tree Committee met on May 31 with Town Manager Bill Ingersoll and Councilman Tim O’Brien to discuss the placement of trees as well as find ways the committee could run more efficiently. Both Ingersoll and O’Brienn encouraged the committee to realize its authority and to act on it. Zoning Administrator Kees de Mooy and Jim Bogden with the Recreation Commission were also in attendance to keep informed and field any questions.
Ingersoll presented his recommendations to amend the tree ordinance after reading through the committees’ notes of concern. He said the way the town handled tree planting and removal in 2009 was a good system, and so amendments to the ordinance would restore some of those tried-and-true ways.
One area of concern surrounds the critical area. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, a critical area is considered to be land within 1,000 feet of Maryland’s tidal waters and tidal wetlands. Under the 1,000 foot line rule, there have been some additions to criteria for tree removal.
“Instead of saying it is unlawful, you don’t have to worry about that anymore,” Ingersoll told the committee. “The violation will be at the end of a chapter on ordinances.”
He called for softer language to be used when it comes to dealing with land owners.
“We’re not calling it a misdemeanor anymore. It’s now called a municipal infraction, basically a fine and it almost never even gets to that,” Ingersoll said.
He described how he handles the removal of a worrisome, diseased or dangerous tree within that zone. He has the owners photograph the maladies, then a licensed expert states the problem with the tree. Then Ingersoll puts that in a file. He said in all his years as town manager, he’s never had a problem with that process. He also added the committee can do a review for the critical area and can exercise their authority in various ways.
Ultimately, a tree falls, Ingersoll said, but the goal for the committee is to look for areas where a tree will have good space to grow. “My caution about planting, is to give a tree a chance to live to be 90, if you can,” he said.
Committee Chair Ruth Menefee asked to add to the new ordinance the benefits of trees on the ecosystem, and committee member Jeff Coomer wanted to add native trees of the region to that list.
Ingersoll said all of that is useful information and would fit well in the beginning of the chapter, as a preamble.
“I like what you sent me, keeping trees is just as important as planting them,” Ingersoll said.
Ingersoll’s expertise is not the only help the committee is getting. It’s working with Washington College to develop a GIS system, computer data collected by satellites that show land use — the location of farms, towns and forests. The committee requested an extra $5,000 in their budget to initiate the program.
Menefee anticipates a more efficient way of identifying trees in the town in the near future. “We’re going to have all of these trees on a database eventually,” said Menefee.
Bogden talked about working with ShoreRivers, a nonprofit environmental organization, to restore and protect Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy. After receiving a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant, plans are in motion where trained and certified tree stewards will work with ShoreRivers to establish and maintain urban tree canopies across the Eastern Shore.
Bogden told the committee his department is working on the 10-year plan for the parks in Chestertown and wants to include Shore Rivers in that process.
There was a period of brainstorming by the committee and others in attendance. They discussed the parks and some critical areas.
Menefee said the Tree Committee and the Recreation Commission will work closely together.
O’Brien agreed with what Ingersoll had said, adding that the ordinances of the committee should be re-read by each committee member.
“Regardless of how things have been working,” O’Brien said, “we should try to reset to when it was designed.”
The committee agreed, even though some doubts were admitted. The committee left the meeting with more confidence in its role.
“We’re struggling, but I feel like we’re making progress,” said member Cynthia Saunders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.