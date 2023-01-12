CAMBRIDGE — A jury trial is underway for the man charged in the April 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old Baltimore County man on Horns Point Road in Cambridge.
James A. Reddick, 31, of Baltimore, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, assault, robbery and numerous handgun charges in connection to the death of Deontae Belcher.
The charges stem from a 911 call on May 1, 2020, reporting that a power crew located a deceased male body in the woods along Horns Point Road.
Crime scene technicians and investigators canvassed the scene and located numerous 9mm handgun shell casings near the man’s body. No identification, cash or credit cards were located, police said in charging documents.
The deceased man was identified as Deontae Belcher, 25, of Baltimore County. An autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and his death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators learned that Belcher had been reported missing to the Baltimore County Police Department by his mother on April 18, and had not been seen since April 11. However, Belcher’s mother told police that her son left his home in a gold Buick with two other individuals: India Fletcher, a co-defendant also charged in connection to Belcher’s death, and her boyfriend, later identified as Reddick.
Original charging documents said that the three traveled to Cambridge on April 14 and checked into a local hotel, with a checkout date of April 16. However, just before 9 a.m. on April 15, the gold Buick, which appeared to have a noticeably different “donut” tire on the front passenger’s side, was captured on surveillance footage driving west on U.S. Route 50.
Using Belcher’s phone records and cell tower data, investigators placed his phone in the area of the hotel that morning. Police said that his phone traveled to Washington Street heading toward Horns Point Road and was in that area just after 9 a.m.
Police said the phone was stationary in the Horns Point Road area — where Belcher’s body was found — between 9:07 a.m. and 9:26 a.m. Data from the phone and cell tower records revealed that it traveled into Cambridge just after 9:30 a.m. and headed westbound toward Easton across the Route 50 bridge after 11:30 that morning.
Police also used license plate reader data to obtain location data on Fletcher and her gold Buick, learning that the car traveled westbound on the Bay Bridge just before 12:30 p.m. The same car and license plate were captured just after 2 p.m. on Interstate 95 in the Baltimore area.
Police said Belcher’s debit card was used to withdraw $1,000 from a Wal-Mart in Dundalk just after 3 p.m. on April 15.
Investigators located Fletcher’s gold Buick in the York, Pennsylvania, area in late April and searched it. The car was found to have the same unique front driver’s side tire, police said in charging documents.
Additional surveillance footage from a Royal Farms and a laboratory on Horns Point Road captured on April 15 showed a gold Buick matching Fletcher’s car.
Fletcher was arrested and charged in Belcher’s murder in early May 2020. After discussions with her attorney, she elected to participate in a proffer with investigators and provide a detailed account of how Reddick murdered Belcher, police said.
Fletcher told police that the group of three was in the Cambridge area on the morning of April 15 when they decided to go for drive in her car. The group drove to a rural wooded area on Horns Point Road so Reddick and Belcher were able to shoot their guns, police said.
Once in the area, Fletcher remained in the car while the two walked in the woods. Fletcher told police that she heard four to five rapid shots coming from the wooded area, then Reddick came back by himself.
In the car, Reddick reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Belcher due to a prior incident. Fletcher also told police that after the shooting, the two drove back towards Baltimore.
Additionally, Fletcher told investigators she did not know what Reddick did with his gun or where he disposed of Belcher’s cell phone and other property.
Reddick was arrested and charged in Belcher’s murder on May 23, 2020.
Jury selection for the trial began Monday morning and stretched into the early evening hours. Opening statements began Tuesday morning.
After an intense jury selection process Monday, which stretched into the early evening hours, opening statements in the trial began Tuesday.
As specially appointed prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah approached the jury, he opened with a simple statement: “They left him there to rot.”
Vignarajah said that in April 2020, the two devised a plan to lure Belcher from his home in Baltimore to a remote location outside of Cambridge to kill him, striking him four times and executing him in “cold blood,” all because Belcher was talking “too much” about certain things he wasn’t supposed to be discussing.
Belcher wasn’t a saint, but he was a son, the prosecutor said. While Belcher’s mother searched high and low for her son, Reddick and Fletcher were enjoying the spoils of their crimes — withdrawing $1,000 from the victim’s debit card.
The crime wasn’t a crime of anger or passion, nor was it an accident or self-defense: it was a calculated first-degree murder, Vignarajah said.
Reddick’s defense attorney Michelle Barnes acknowledged that she agreed with the prosecution in some aspects: the group of three did drive to Cambridge and Belcher was shot and died from multiple gunshot wounds. However, what she didn’t agree with was who killed him.
Barnes told the jurors that to convict Reddick, they would have to believe Fletcher’s allegations.
She raised issues with Fletcher’s credibility, pointing out that she was the only one making the allegations against Reddick and that there was no evidence showing that Reddick was on Horns Point Road that morning, and even calling her a liar, the one who was responsible for the crime. Fletcher agreed to tell police and prosecutors what happened to set herself up for a “sweetheart deal,” Barnes said.
Based on Fletcher’s actions, Barnes also argued that there were layers to the story that would amount to reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case.
Fletcher, now 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in June 2021. She was granted presentence release with GPS monitoring then until her formal sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 19.
Reddick’s case is scheduled for a five-day jury trial. A verdict is expected Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.