CAMBRIDGE — A jury trial began Wednesday for one of the men charged in the April 2022 homicide of 20-year-old A’Corie Young in Cambridge.
Tamar Collins, 23, of Cambridge, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and handgun charges in connection to the shooting that left Young dead.
Collins and another man from Cambridge were arrested and charged with Young’s murder last August. Charges against the second man were dismissed. A third man was charged in Young’s murder in March.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Avenue around 2 a.m. on April 10, 2022, for a report of a person who had been shot.
Police found Young lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wounds to his head and body. County emergency medical services personnel responded, but Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
In her opening statement, Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard emphasized the importance of using context clues to convict Collins of Young’s murder.
While the jury wouldn’t see a video of the murder, they would hear other things enabling them to put the missing puzzle pieces of the case together, she said.
Leonard pointed to witness testimony detailing the events before the murder, including an altercation between Collins and one of Young’s family members at a party, and ballistic evidence of at least two guns being fired, as important factors for the jurors to keep in mind.
Collins’ defense attorney Michelle Barnes immediately refuted Leonard’s emphasis on context clues in her opening statement.
“Cases are supposed to be built on what there is,” she said. “The state has told you they intend to build a case on what there isn’t.”
Barnes referenced several items the state planned to show during the trial, including cell phone data and witness testimony on a verbal altercation at the party, as proof that there was not enough evidence to convict Collins beyond a reasonable doubt. She also pointed to the lack of a video showing the murder and the absence of the gun used in the murder to support her argument.
“This case is built on sand, it is built on what they do not have,” she said.
Fifteen witnesses testified for the prosecution Wednesday, including several of Young’s family members, law enforcement officers, cell phone record custodians, a medical examiner who supervised Young’s autopsy and a ballistics expert.
Three men who were with Young prior to the shooting also testified, filling in details of the last few hours of his life.
According to testimony during the trial, Young attended a family party with two friends and his nephew in Cambridge during the late evening hours of April 9. Family members and friends recalled Young was wearing a yellow jacket, matching the Steelers-themed party.
Collins was also present at the party.
During the party, a short verbal altercation occurred between Collins and himself, Young’s nephew Kavion Harris testified.
When questioning Harris, Leonard emphasized the relevance of the aggressiveness of the altercation. In cross examination of Harris, Barnes focused on his later comments to police, in which he described Collins as “soft.”
After spending time at the party, Young, his friends and Harris went to a nearby nightclub, where they remained for just over an hour before heading home.
Young and his two friends K’ree Johnson and Deavion Meekins were walking home along Fairmount Avenue when the group heard multiple gunshots, the surviving men testified. Johnson and Meekins ran away from the direction of the gunfire before realizing Young wasn’t with them.
Young’s older brother, Michael Batson, who was driving home from the same club that night, noticed a person on the sidewalk and realized it was his brother, identified by his yellow jacket, Batson said in court Wednesday. Batson, who was later joined by his nephew, called 911.
Police investigated early that morning, recovering what a crime scene technician called “a significant amount of firearms evidence.”
Young’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
His death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds to his head, thighs and ankle. Two of the wounds — one that entered and exited through his head and one to his left ankle — were rapidly fatal injuries, the medical examiner said. A bullet was recovered from the wound to his ankle.
Additional witnesses are expected to testify Thursday. A verdict is anticipated Friday.
