CHESTERTOWN — Three years ago, Paul Tue III had an idea.
Now, more than 800 miles later, that idea has come to fruition.
Tue, along with members of Minary’s Dream Alliance, Sumner Hall’s James Taylor Justice Coalition, community members and students embarked on a weeklong bus journey in late July to visit significant sites of the civil rights movement and museums across Alabama and Georgia.
“This trip was legacy building. If you look at the list of partners who made this trip possible when we come together, we can do amazing things,” Tue, a co-founder of MDA, said in a phone interview. “To be the smallest county in the state of Maryland, we get it right sometimes.”
The idea for a trip visiting significant sites in the civil rights movement started with a movie. Tue said his daughter would watch the 2014 film “Selma” repeatedly and she kept focusing on the scene in the movie depicting the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.
“She couldn’t understand why someone would blow up a church and she really couldn’t understand why someone would blow up a church with children inside,” he said.
On Sept. 15, 1963, four members of the Ku Klux Klan planted a bomb underneath the back steps of the church with it set to detonate right before Sunday services began. Four young girls, ages 11 to 14, were killed and more than 20 other members of the congregation were injured.
The bombing, and its aftermath, brought national attention to the civil rights movement in Alabama.
Tue reached out to MDA board member Philip Dutton, who also is co-chair of the James Taylor Justice Coalition, to help plan the multi-state journey.
“I’m from the South and just did a similar trip to this one in 2019 so it was important to me to help make this happen,” Dutton said.
Dutton, along with Sumner Hall Second Vice President Barbara Foster, MDA board member Arlene Lee and MDA co-founder Doncella Wilson, came up with sites to visit across Alabama and Georgia. Along with the 16th Street Baptist Church, the list included stops at the Birmingham Civil Rights District; the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma; a walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma; the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama; and the King Center in Atlanta.
After the itinerary was set, spots on the bus were opened to members of the community and before long all 54 seats were taken.
The cost of the trip was covered by the Hedgelawn Foundation, the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown and other private donors. With the help of grants, mission funds and private donations, the Presbyterian Church was able to secure more than $26,000 to fully fund 30 scholarships for students and community members.
“We are trying to live like Christ. Giving money is wonderful, but you also have to have a hands-on connection to what you are doing. We started a partnership with Minary’s last year, but because of COVID we haven’t been able to have as much person-to-person interaction and this was the perfect opportunity to do more,” said Doug West, the church’s mission chair, who also went on the trip.
At the end of each day the group would meet for a listening session to check in with one another and talk through what they were carrying that day, Tue said.
“There were some heavy moments on that trip, but there were also loving moments. Those sessions are where the bonding happened. We took care of one another and that’s what the trip was about, to care for each other,” he said.
Caring for one another was part of the reason why the group visited the Legacy Museum in Montgomery.
In May, the James Taylor Justice Coalition collected soil at the site of Taylor’s 1892 lynching across from the Kent County Courthouse as part of its annual Justice Day event. Four jars of soil were collected; one was delivered to the Legacy Museum to be placed in the memorial section.
“It was completely powerful to be able to put that soil that represents Taylor in that worldwide museum, to honor him,” said Paul Tue IV, 11, who joined his father and 14-year-old sister Aniyah on the trip.
He said the Legacy Museum was one of his favorite parts of the trip because he got to learn more about Black history.
“When I’m in school and its Black History Month I learn the same thing every year. Black History is more than Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama. This trip made a big impact on me,” he said.
Honoring Taylor, a 23-year-old Black man who was lynched by a mob of about 60 masked and armed individuals while hundreds of people looked on and did nothing, and recognizing the wrong that was done to him was very important for Dutton.
“There was a miscarriage of justice, and we need to admit that this happened. I’m really proud of this community for their commitment to this project (the Justice Coalition) and for making this happen,” he said.
One of the most powerful moments of the trip came when the group visited Selma, and walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
On March 7, 1965 more than 600 voting rights activists attempted to march from Selma to Montgomery to protest for equal voting rights. When the peaceful marchers attempted to cross the bridge, they were met by state troopers and local police who fired tear gas into the crowd before beating some of them to the ground.
The altercation was broadcast across national news and became known as Bloody Sunday.
The public outcry and backlash led to Congress passing the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
“When we walked that bridge together as a group, I was not expecting to feel some of the things I was feeling,” said the elder Tue. “There is a steep incline on that bridge so you can’t see the other side until you get to the top and you are looking down at the other side. I stopped at the peak, and I asked my son and daughter ‘Would you have kept going? Looking down and you are seeing dogs, and police and people waiting to beat you, what would you have done?’ They both looked at me and said ‘Yes dad, we didn’t have a choice.’”
Dutton said there were some really painful moments on the trip, but it also was extremely worthwhile.
“It’s not pleasant to look in the mirror and think my grandparents or parents could have done this. It’s really hard to see these kids walking across this bridge and think they are walking in the footsteps of children who were the same age as them who were attacked by dogs, but this trip was not about condemning anyone. It’s not about trying to drag up trouble, but until we admit what’s been done, we can’t reconcile with it and move on,” he said.
Tue said he is already planning the next trip for 2024.
“We’re not done. We are going to keep going,” he said.
A documentary about this year’s trip is currently being edited and should be available for viewing in the fall.
