EASTON — The soggy weather could do nothing to dampen the spirits of about 500 parishioners, students and members of the community who filled the sanctuary of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church to celebrate the dedication of three recently completed building projects.
Despite waves of heavy rain and blustery winds on Friday, October 29, the dedication of the parish’s new high school, family life center, and columbarium and cemetery continued as planned at 11 a.m. at the 100-acre campus at 1210 S. Washington St., Easton.
A bagpiper added to the festive atmosphere indoors by providing sacred music as people gathered.
Bishop William Koenig of the Wilmington Diocese led the hour-long prayer service, along with Bishop Emeritus Francis Malooly, who approved and encouraged the construction projects, and the Rev. James Nash, pastor of Saints Peter & Paul Parish.
The original project, “A Sacred Vision,” was unveiled in fall 2016. To date, donors have pledged over $21 million to build the new high school and family life center. Nash said construction loans will probably be paid off by the end of 2023, if not sooner.
The $1.6 million columbarium and cemetery project was launched in February 2021. Burial plots in the cemetery and urn niches in the columbarium will be available for purchase by anyone, not just Catholics.
In his homily, Koenig commended all those who envisioned the projects and worked diligently to complete them.
“We’re not just blessing buildings, we’re blessing the work that’s gone into actually making this a reality,” Koenig said. “We truly are blessing what gives glory and praise to God.”
Accompanying Koenig were the Rev. Msgr. Steven Hurley and Dr. Louis De Angelo, secretary of the diocesan education department. Priests and leaders from across the diocese attended, as well as high school principal James Nemeth, campus minister Vicki Cappa and faculty and staff members.
Nash, who has been pastor of the parish for seven years, quipped that there were so many people to thank it would take an hour and a half to name them all. He recognized and thanked parish leaders, contractors, designers, fund raisers and benefactors.
Nash thanked Malooly for making the high school a reality. When Nash, accompanied by school board chairwoman Peggy Wilson and board member Wayne Hockmeyer, went to Wilmington to ask the bishop for permission to build a new high school, “we were like, we really can do this,” Nash said. “And I don’t know what came over him, but he said yes.”
The two driving forces behind the Sacred Vision project were Wilson, who could not attend the dedication, and facility manager Brent Outten, Nash said.
“You cannot imagine the hours that these two people have put into this project — being here and working with everybody and making it all happen,” Nash said. “Everybody worked hard, but I don’t think there’s anybody that worked harder than Brent and especially Peggy. She put so many hours into this, and so much of her absolute passion and love, and so we thank Peggy especially today.”
Saints Peter & Paul High School students walked from the front door of the high school across to the church to attend the service.
Two members of the Class of 2022 addressed the congregants and thanked them for their support. Janel Loaiza-Paucar expressed her gratitude for a “faith-centered education” and added, “The new chapel, which is the first thing we see when we enter our new school, reminds us that God is always here to protect and lead us on our journey at Saints Peter & Paul.”
On behalf of the student body, senior Kyler Krewson thanked benefactors for the facility, the new sports fields and complex, the gymnasium and fitness center. “There’s no other school around here with facilities like this,” he said.
Before the service began, campus minister Vicki Cappa said she was excited that the high school is now next door to the church.
“Yesterday, the kids were helping at the columbarium, and then they came over to (the church) to have lunch to talk about
Trunk or Treat,” Cappa said. “I went back and told Jim (Nemeth), “My heart is full. This is everything I thought it would be.”
“We’re together and it’s just going to blossom more each day,” Cappa said.
“It’s a great celebration, isn’t it?” diocesan education secretary De Angelo said as he toured the new high school complex.”
“It’s a magnificent building and certainly long overdue,” De Angelo said. “Much good will come out of here as it had in the other building. But now it’s nice to have a facility to match the quality of education.”
The school, columbarium and cemetery and family life center were open for visitors to tour following the service. After Koenig dedicated the facilities, leaders departed to bless them with holy water sprinkled with evergreen branches.
Rabbi Peter Hyman of Temple B’nai Israel across Easton Parkway from the church attended the service. He said he was “honored to be a part of the celebration.”
“Father Nash was very gracious to us when we opened the new building, and we’ve just reciprocated,” Hyman said. “I’m excited because it adds to the strength of our community both religiously and in general.”
The dedication concluded with a gathering in the high school gymnasium followed by a luncheon in the family life center’s Maria Mitchell Social Hall.
