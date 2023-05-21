The installation of 20 fishing rod holders at the Eastern Neck Narrows bridge on April 22 was a project of the Friends of Eastern Neck, aided by Boy Scout Troop 130 of Kent County. From left to right: front row, Boy Scouts Jonah Vaughan, Andrew Buckel, and Nate Peregoy; back row, Scoutmaster Ed Pickering, FOEN Board of Directors member Bill Burton, and Assistant Scoutmaster Mark Buckel.
Troop 130 Boy Scouts Andrew Buckel and Nate Peregoy install one of the new fishing rod holders on the bridge at Eastern Neck Narrows.
Photo by FOEN/Bob Ford
ROCK HALL — Boy Scouts from Kent County’s Troop 130 teamed with the Friends of Eastern Neck on April 22 to install 20 fishing rod holders on the bridge leading to the National Wildlife Refuge. The rod holders are a welcome addition for the many visitors who fish the channel beneath the bridge.
The project, designed by FOEN Board of Directors member Bill Burton, was readily approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is responsible for the bridge structure. The roadway surface of the bridge is maintained by the county.
“This is a good community service for recreational fishermen, and was a cooperative effort among Fish and Wildlife, the Friends of Eastern Neck, and the Boy Scouts,” Burton said. “We’re going to have a sign indicating that the rod holders were installed by Troop 130 as part of a project created by the Friends. And, hopefully, some of those who use the bridge will see that and become more interested in finding out what we’re doing at the Refuge that they might also enjoy.”
The three Scouts who installed the rod holders were Andrew Buckel, 15; Nate Peregoy, 15; and Jonah Vaughan, 12. They were under the direction of Scoutmaster Ed Pickering and Assistant Scoutmaster Mark Buckel.
“This is a good opportunity for them. Scouts need service hours to the community, whether it’s general service hours or conservation-oriented service like this project,” said Pickering, who has been scoutmaster for Troop 130 for six years.
The Troop is active with county projects year-round. The Scouts staff the Santa House in Chestertown from Thanksgiving to Christmas, and have recently done cleanups at Scout camps, roadside cleanup in conjunction with Maryland DOT, and annually help with setup and breakdown for Rock Hall FallFest, which is Oct. 14 this year.
The sturdy cast-aluminum rod holders will serve a number of functions. They will allow fishermen to watch their lines at leisure without draping rods across the pedestrian walkways on either side of the bridge roadway. Those who cast more than one rod will be able to tend them more easily.
From the bridge at Eastern Neck Narrows, the approximate divide between the Chesapeake Bay and the Chester River, fishermen are able to land a variety of species, including striped bass (rockfish), catfish, white perch, yellow perch, spot, sea trout and croaker.
