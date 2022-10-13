EASTON — The life and service of a young state trooper killed 30 years ago in vehicle crash while responding a call in Dorchester was remembered in a ceremony on Monday in Easton.
Maryland State Police Tfc. Mark Groner of Easton died in a three-vehicle accident on Oct. 1, 1992, at the intersection of Route 313 and Route 392 in Finchville.
Groner was responding to a personal injury accident when another vehicle pulled into the northeast Dorchester intersection and sideswiped him. The trooper’s cruiser spun out of control and collided with another vehicle coming in the opposite direction. Groner was killed instantly.
Groner was 24 years old and had served with MSP for four years at the time of his death.
MSP Commander Col. Jerry Jones told the gathering he first met Groner as an MSP cadet and got to know him as a new trooper working at the Cambridge detachment of the Easton barracks. “I would often see Mark on the road, patrolling the county in the area where I lived,” Jones said.
Groner and Jones were scheduled to drive together to training the following day, and the two had spoken earlier that day to confirm.
Jones said he remembered receiving the phone call at home from the Easton barracks that Groner had been involved in a crash at the Finchville intersection, about 10 minutes from Jones’s house.
“I made it to the scene much sooner than 10 minutes and was one of the first troopers to arrive,” Jones said. “But I was too late. Mark was gone.”
The memories of that terrible day haven’t faded. “Although it’s been 30 years, the memories of those next few hours seem much more recent to me,” Jones said.
“I can still see the scene. I can still see the three vehicles involved. I can still see the expressions of disbelief, sorrow and shock on the faces of the other troopers and of the first responders that had arrived,” he continued. “I can still see I-19 (Groner’s cruiser) twisted and mangled.”
Jones said on that day and the following days, he and his fellow troopers dealt with the loss while still performing their duties.
“Disbelief, anger, shock, helplessness and sorrow all descended on all of us,” he said. “Yet, as we are trained to do, each of us there suppressed those feelings and carried out our assigned duties.”
“Time moves on, days become years, years become decades,” Jones said, “but for the families of fallen heroes, the passage of time brings little solace.”
“In fact, it often deepens those thoughts of what could have been and intensifies the pain and sense of loss,” he said.
“This is why today is so important, this is why we remember our fallen. We remember the lives they lived, the love they had for their families and friends and fellow troopers.
“We remember them collectively, and we remember them individually, as we do for Mark today. We remember his dedication to duty, and we remember his courage as he responded willingly to a call for service, a response that would ultimately cost him his life,” he continued.
Jones said Groner’s family should know, “Even after 30 years, we have not forgotten the service and sacrifice of your loved one.”
The MSP commander said that amongst the important traditions of his agency, the commitment to honor the fallen and their families was the most important.
Groner’s best friend from childhood spoke and shared the impact that Groner and his passing had on his life. Scott Serio and Groner met and became best friends at age 7. They grew up, “in the shadows of Memorial Stadium,” as Serio said after the event, and started to pursue their individual career paths, Groner in law enforcement, Serio in photojournalism.
Serio told the gathering that Groner’s death prompted him to enter law enforcement field, and he worked for 27 years in Baltimore City. “I felt like I needed to pick up the torch,” he said, standing up and addressing the gathering from his seat.
Serio said it was important that Groner’s story be told, and he thanked the gathering for the opportunity of keeping his story alive.
Maryland State Police Alumni Association President and retired MSP 1st Sgt. Jeannie Mastronardi shared her memories of working with Groner.
She said the young trooper loved his job and was good at it. “He loved the interaction,” she said of his demeanor and the way he approached policing. “He developed relationships with everybody he came in contact with.”
After the ceremony, troopers, family and friends gathered for a group picture. After the photos were taken, Sue Nickerson spoke to the group. Nickerson, the president of Concerns of Police Survivors, told them she lost her son, a police officer, in the line of duty, and that while she didn’t know Groner, the effort to remember and honor Groner and other fallen officers was a comfort to her.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.