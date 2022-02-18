PRESTON — Maryland State Police arrested a man following a stabbing of a woman Thursday in Caroline County.
Detectives have consulted with the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this case. The suspect’s identity has been withheld until he is formally charged in the case.
At about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barracks responded to Holly Park Drive and Gilpin Point Road in Preston for a report of a stabbing.
Ron Snyder, MSP public information officer, confirmed the incident began as a domestic dispute in a car.
According to a preliminary investigation, officers with the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Caroline County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist troopers. Police at the scene located the female victim, who had suffered an apparent stab wound.
When police arrived, the suspect attempted to evade apprehension, while inflicting injuries to himself with a knife. Over more than 15 minutes, law enforcement attempted multiple non-lethal methods to diffuse the situation, police said.
A trooper, when the opportunity arose, was able to knock the knife out of the suspect’s hand. He was then immediately apprehended.
Both the suspect and the victim, who were known to each other, were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.
Once the suspect can be taken before a district court commissioner, official charges will be filed, Snyder said.
