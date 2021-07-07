EASTON — Tropical Storm Elsa could hit Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delaware late Thursday or early Friday morning, according to hurricane forecasters.
“The main threats with this system are heavy rainfall resulting in flash flooding as well as some river flooding, as well as tropical storm force winds, especially near the coast. In addition, dangerous marine conditions will occur, along with the potential for dangerous rip currents,” according to the National Weather Service.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Eastern Shore and parts of Southern Maryland, including Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties, according to the weather service and Maryland Emergency Management Agency. The storm watch also applies to Delaware and areas of southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.
The state agency is optimistic the storm will not bring “severe impacts” to Maryland.
The Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, weather service and other agencies are monitoring the storm as it heads toward the Delmarva Peninsula.
Talbot officials said Elsa could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain and heavy winds. The storm has the potential for more extreme weather including severe thunderstorms, tornados, tidal flooding and flash floods. The weather service said Elsa could bring storm surges of as much as 2 feet.
“Taking steps to prepare before the storm will help reduce its effects on you, your family, and your home,” said Talbot’s Acting Director of Emergency Services Brian LeCates. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should monitor the situation closely as the storm moves towards Talbot County.”
The county emergency services department recommends residents, visitors and businesses sign up for local alerts via www.talbotalerts.com, charge electronic devices, be ready to seek higher ground in flood-prone areas and update emergency supplies and plans.
Hurricane Elsa hit the Florida’s west coast late Tuesday and early Wednesday after causing damage in Cuba, Haiti and the Caribbean.
The storm has had maximum winds reaching 50 to 65 miles per hour Wednesday and is now classified as a tropical storm. Elsa is projected to slice her way through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before impacting Maryland and the Eastern Shore. The storm is also expected to hit Delaware and New Jersey and skirt up the Atlantic coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.