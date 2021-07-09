EASTON — Tropical Storm Elsa trekked through the Shore late Thursday and Friday morning with minimal damage and impact in many areas.
The storm did bring some heavy rain to the Eastern Shore is it moved into Delaware overnight.
Cambridge saw 2.81 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Easton saw as much as 1.51 inches. St. Michaels and Oxford saw just over an inch of rain, according to the weather service.
The weather service did report there six possible tornados in Delaware and closer to Ocean City during Elsa’s eastward journey.
Elsa had winds as high as 50 miles per hour as it approached the Delmarva Peninsula. Some areas of the Shore did not see significant stronger winds overnight.
Storm warnings have been lifted on the Eastern Shore and Delaware though small craft advisories are still in place. The storm is now headed along the Atlantic coast toward Long Island and New England with more heavy rains slated for New York City.
The tropical storm previously cause damage and flooding in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and parts of Virginia.
